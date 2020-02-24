MURRAY — Part 2 of Murray martial arts instructor Tung Dinh’s mission to pay homage to the freedom he and his family found in escaping Vietnam to the United States is a day away.
Titled the Journey for Freedom, it will start at 3 p.m. Tuesday, when he embarks on a 24-hour session of performing nothing but abdominal roll-outs, an exercise that martial arts legend Bruce Lee helped create. Officials with the Guinness Book of World Records will also be taking notice, as it is believed no one has attempted 24 straight hours of this exercise.
In April, he will go even further: 45 hours to commemorate how long that freedom has lasted and this comes after he went 12 hours in January.
However, records are not the main focus to Dinh.
“I can’t turn my back on my freedom. I’ve got 45 years of freedom in this,” said Dinh, now 56, whose family left their native land as communist forces were taking control of the country at the close of the Vietnam War. His family came to the United States after that, eventually finding their way to Murray.
This latest fitness challenge comes five years after he performed 40,000 sit-ups in 30 hours. He has engaged in such challenges since 2005.
This time, he will have much community support. He said local government leaders, as well as the ROTC at Murray State University and Billy Lane Lauffer American Legion Post 73 will make appearances Tuesday afternoon.
“That’s going to be nice,” said Dinh, a U.S. Army veteran. “Yeah, all of those people are going to be there, but my job is just to roll the wheel.”
The event will be live streamed on both Facebook and YouTube.
