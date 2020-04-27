MURRAY – Christian Dinh said he knew that at some point, he would have to push through pain to finish his goal of running 45 miles in a single day Friday.
At about mile 39, that moment of truth arrived in his part of the Journey for Freedom fitness challenge that his father, Tung, and uncle, Sean Kelly, will undertake later this week. Up to that point, things were going well – even better than he had expected, he said.
However, just like in previous such challenges for Tung – where people from the Murray-Calloway County would arrive, usually unannounced, to offer an extra boost of support – the same happened for Christian Friday, ending, literally, with a bang. After several supporters took turns running beside Christian in the final stretch, a parade of vehicles guided him to the finish Friday afternoon, where members of Billy Lane Lauffer American Legion Post 73 were waiting with a ceremonial rifle salute and presentation of an American flag for good measure.
“That last five miles, it started to get kind of tough,” Christian said as he recalled Friday’s run. “My legs had started to hurt and everything was just getting harder and those 45 miles started to wear on me a little bit. So I got back to (his start/finish point at Quest Fitness) to start my final five and, all of a sudden, everybody was there and I even had a couple of them join me to run with me at the very end.
“It kind of spontaneously happened. I didn’t plan on anybody running with me, but it really helped a lot at the end, especially for that last little bit. I had listened to music for the first seven or eight hours, and, to be honest, I was just kind of over listening to music. To be able to just talk to someone really helped me not have to focus on running. The next thing I knew, I was on Sycamore (Street), then North 16th Street, and when I got right in front of (the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house at Murray State University), there was everyone in their cars, honking their horns and we had a little parade back to Quest.”
Tung said a key to his son’s success was developing a game plan and not changing it. Christian started at about 7:50 a.m. Friday and followed the plan, running five-mile loops around the city before coming back to the Quest base, mainly to hydrate and stretch. When he finished at about 5:30 p.m., he had completed nine loops.
“We talked about it and we decided that it would be best to just run the sidewalks of Murray,” Tung said, recalling one of his first fitness challenges 20 years ago – one that incorporated commemorating his family’s freedom in the United States with a worthy cause – the Relay for Life for cancer. “Yeah, I ran to Benton and back and I almost got killed (along U.S. 641). It is so dangerous on that highway, plus I had no GPS so I had no idea where I was going.
“Plus, I was also in the middle of a 24-hour challenge when I was doing that, so I was having to stay up for 24 hours then. Christian only had to deal with half of that.
“I’m very proud. I’ve never really wanted him to do what I do, but to see his passion says a lot about him. Whatever he puts his mind to, he can do. It’s just like Brandon Lee with (father and martial arts legend) Bruce; all your life, you don’t want to live in a shadow and I think, for the first time, he’s kind of getting his own identity.”
Christian did participate alongside his father in the last commemoration challenge five years ago, when they combined on 57,282 sit-ups – with Tung handling 40,000 of those – to mark 40 years of freedom in the U.S.
Now, Christian can relax and watch the remaining installments of this year’s Journey for Freedom. The other two start Wednesday afternoon as Tung will attempt to execute 45 straight hours of brutal abdominal wheel roll-outs, while Kelly will use a jump rope and will attempt to complete 57,939 jumps, matching the number of names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.
Every five years, Tung puts himself through fitness challenges to commemorate his family’s arrival in the United States after escaping their native Vietnam at the end of the Vietnam War. Tung’s family took one of the last flights out of Saigon before communist North Vietnamese forces assumed control of the nation on April 30, 1975.
The anniversary of the fall of Saigon is Thursday. Tung’s challenge is scheduled to continue into part of Friday.
Tung is also a veteran of the United States Army, which explains Post 73’s involvement. Members of that group are already committed to being part of a ceremony Thursday that will involve the reading of Kentuckians whose names are on the memorial, known to many as The Wall.
Christian is not a veteran, but he said involving himself in the Journey is the next best thing.
“Yes, this is definitely a way for me to kind of show my part,” he said. “I have great appreciation for it all, and, honestly, (joining the military) is something I looked into multiple times, but I’ve been in situations most of my life where it hasn’t really lined up. This is one way I can show that appreciation, and when (Post 73) did that, it was pretty awesome.
“I’m sure this isn’t gonna be last time I do something like this I definitely enjoyed it a lot. I obviously want to do something for the 50 years when it comes time for that.”
Dinh also said that this run may have opened his eyes to other opportunities. He said he may look into trying ultra marathons, which involve running at least 100 miles.
