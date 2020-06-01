MURRAY — Now, Tung Dinh’s Journey for Freedom is complete … and in the record books.
Saturday morning, the longtime Murray martial arts/fitness instructor took care of some unfinished business. The original plan in April had been for his 45-hour marathon of performing abdominal wheel crunches to, temporarily, go from an endurance challenge to a sprint, consisting of taking one minute to attempt to set what is believed to a Guinness World Record for crunches completed in that amount of time.
However, while he completed the 45 hours, commemorating the number of years his family has been in the United States after escaping Communist rule in their native Vietnam, he chose to forgo the sprint, choosing to come back another day. That day was Saturday, and he was ready.
Much fresher and his body stronger, Dinh, now 56, pushed the wheel 51 times, besting the previous mark by four reps. The event was documented on a video that featured a scoreboard, as well as a clock, and that recording will be sent to Guinness officials for verification.
“I feel super, just super,” Dinh said, fittingly, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Superman logo. “All of the hard work paid off.
“Now I know how guys like (star Jamaican sprinter) Usain Bolt feel. They work their whole life preparing just one moment (the Olympic Games). I’ve been preparing for this for a full year. It’s tough. When you do something like this, you have to be on your game. Everybody can run, but the question is can you run at the Olympics, you know? This is why we set goals. Everybody can do it when there’s no pressure on them, but when they’ve got pressure, can you do it? Because it doesn’t count if you don’t do it on that day.”
It is believed this will be Dinh’s first Guinness World Record. He had a co-pilot for Saturday’s mission in the form of his brother-in-law, Sean Kelly, who played a key role by counting the number of reps and, perhaps most importantly, telling Dinh how many he had completed every 15 seconds.
“I was just looking at the floor. I knew that if you look up, you could lose at least a second,” Dinh said. “When you’re a runner, if you look behind you, you can lose time. That could cost you the gold medal.”
Kelly’s wife is Dinh’s younger sister, Huong, who was one of the loudest voices on May 1 in the moments after Tung ended his 45-hour marathon of this grueling exercise. For a fleeting moment, he was thinking of attempting the record. His sister said she knew that was a bad idea.
“Oh yeah, when he finished, he had a glazed look,” she said, remembering how Sean, who is a physician, was keeping a close eye on her brother after he had completed his own challenge as part of the Journey for Freedom, more than 59,000 jumps with a jump rope to commemorate the number of names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. “In fact, several hours earlier (on May 1), he said he thought it was questionable as to whether (Tung) would finish, because he was very lethargic. Then the sun came up and his adrenaline came back, so he was able to push through.
“He actually finished earlier than he had planned, so he was thanking everybody who had come to watch but I could tell that glazed look was back and I just told him, ‘No, today is not the day.’”
Saturday was the day. Tung had a warm-up of several crunches before setting the clock to start the challenge. Then, as the strains of “Going the Distance/The Final Bell” from the original “Rocky” soundtrack played, he attacked. He was in the process of attempting his 52nd crunch when time expired. It all happened under a large art work of his martial arts hero, Bruce Lee, who first made the abdominal wheel known to the world as part of his brutal workout regimen before his untimely death in the early 1970s.
“Surely he’s smiling right now,” Tung said of Lee. “The wheel is very challenging. I practiced and did 100 (crunches) in about 2:45 without stopping. My knees left scrub marks (on the red mat he used) because of how fast I was going, and my knees actually slipped a bit, but I knew I had to hold it. I was so close.”
“You were doing about 13 every 15 seconds, give or take,” Kelly told Dinh, as they assessed the performance. Dinh broke the 47 mark in the final six seconds.
“Ah, you could’ve done better,” he added, his comment drawing laughter from all in the room, as the more cheerful “Ya’ll Ready for This,” from the movie”Space Jam” blared at Quest, which will welcome back fitness clients Monday after having been closed because of COVID-19.
However, in the glory of the moment, Tung could not help but think of someone else in his life.
“I want to dedicate this one to my dad (Giao) and for the freedom we cherish so much,” he said of his father, who was an officer with the South Vietnamese army when he led his wife, Hoa, and their seven children to a plane, one of the last out of Saigon before the city was overtaken by Communist North Vietnamese forces on April 30, 1975.
The plane took the family to the United States; they eventually came to Murray, where a couple named Hunt and Jennye Sue Smock became their sponsors and have served basically as family members ever since.
