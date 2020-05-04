MURRAY — One of the things for which Murray martial arts instructor Tung Dinh is known is rarely showing the stress of a demanding physical challenge.
He said last week’s Journey for Freedom, where he endured 45 hours of performing grueling roll outs with an abdominal wheel, seriously tested him. However, when all was said and done, he completed the mission on Friday after 13,500 roll outs at Quest Fitness.
“I’m actually a little bit exhausted. I think it’s time for me to go to sleep,” Dinh said a little after 2:20 p.m. Friday, having decided not to try setting a new Guinness World Record for number of roll outs completed in one minute. He originally had intended to do that as part of the activity.
“Maybe we can do it at some other time, but this time, I felt like it might not be wise to do that and take a risk,” he said of how there were times he was wondering if he would finish this challenge. “I was feeling it (Thursday). But everybody here (a group that would support him, while exhibiting social distancing requirements for COVID-19) supported me and kept me going. The key with something like this is to always have that support crew for you.
“I went through unknown territory with this one. This is No. 45 (the number of years his family has been in the United States since escaping their native Vietnam at the end of the Vietnam War),so that was 4,500 wheels every day times three.”
Dinh undertakes these challenges every five years as a way of enduring pain to symbolize the price paid for freedom. His family escaped Vietnam by taking one of the last remaining flights out of that country before Communist North Vietnamese forces assumed control. He said this was the most difficult challenge he has endured.
One of those shows of support came in the final hours Friday as a group gathered at Quest and took a 45-minute walk to symbolize the 45 years. That also came on May 1, designated as National Fitness Day in the United States. Once their walk was completed, very few of those participants were allowed into the facility, while the larger portion stayed outside and watched Dinh continue his challenge through a window.
Dinh was not alone in this mission. His brother-in-law, Sean Kelly, took care of his end of the challenge on Thursday, completing 58,500 jumps with a jump rope in 24 hours. Kelly said he chose that number in order to be sure he accomplished his goal of matching the number of jumps with the number of names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.
“Well, I’d seen three different numbers as far as how many names there are. It depended on where you looked,” he said of how this originally was aiming for 57,939. “The highest number I saw, though, was something like 58,479, so I just made sure I left no doubt, I guess.”
Kelly prepared for this challenge since August 2019. He is the husband of Huong Kelly, Dinh’s sister. Tung and Huong are two of the seven children their parents, Giao and Hoa, brought to America from Vietnam. Giao was an officer in the South Vietnamese army.
Kelly said the fact that his wife is tied to the freedom concept for her family motivated him.
“I’m willing to do something like this again,” Sean said. “It’ll probably be jump rope again because I’ve really come to love that.”
A week earlier, Tung’s son Christian also completed a challenge of his own to honor the 45th anniversary. He ran 45 miles in one day.
