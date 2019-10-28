BOWLING GREEN – Heading into Saturday’s Kentucky Music Educators Association Marching Band Championships, the sentiment for both Tim Zeiss and Derek Jones was that they wanted their Murray and Calloway County outfits to give their best performances possible.
Both said that is what happened in the Class 2A and 3A competitions. For both, though, it proved not enough to emerge with the ultimate prize as Murray, playing in 2A for the first time, was denied its third straight state title, finishing second, while Calloway had to negotiate a very competitive 3A field and, though earning a distinguished rating, could only manage 10th in the semifinals.
For the Murray High School Tiger Band, Saturday night’s runner-up showing at Western Kentucky University was a repeat of the day’s semifinals, where Zeiss said his group played very well, but could not get over the hump. Longtime rival Beechwood from the Cincinnati, Ohio suburbs, edged the Tiger Band both at Western and at Warren East High School by about a point each time.
“They did exactly what they were supposed to do,” Zeiss said of his students, who joined everyone else in facing quite adverse weather conditions during the day. “Wind was our biggest issue. It was really windy, but everybody had to deal with that and it’s like I’ve always told them, the most mature group wins, and we’re a mature and well-trained group.
“I thought we had a great run in the semifinals musically and visually and we had a solid performance that night too. We’re very happy to be in the state finals once again. (Beechwood) is a great program and we’re not going to hang our head. Congratulations to that school and community.”
Saturday marked the end of the marching careers of 28 seniors at Murray, the largest senior class in Zeiss’ tenure at the school. That class leaves having compiled an impressive list of achievements, including the two Class A KMEA titles in 2017 and ‘18, first place in Class A of the Bands of America Regionals in 2016 in Indianapolis and a Festival of Champions title this year at Murray State. In addition, last week’s Class 2A West Regional title continued a string of 16 straight regional championships.
“This is a very decorated group. Sure, they’re a little sad that they couldn’t win it again, but the students are proud of the product they were able to show,” Zeiss said after addressing the seniors upon the group’s return Sunday afternoon.
“(The size of the senior class) is a tribute to why we’re so successful. To have a group this big for a school of our size? You all are amazing. This is the largest senior class since I’ve been here and it is because of your leadership and your commitment when it would have been so easy to choose something else or to get tired and not go through it. You all decided to do it.”
He also addressed others.
“This is a special group through and through that has had tons of success and it’s in large part to the parents, the community, administration,” he said. “We thank you so much for your support through this. Obviously, it takes a lot of work and hours to do what we do, but it’s more than about band, you know? A lot (of the students) learn a lot of life skills that go along with this and gain a lot of memories that go along with the way. From my side, we are blessed to have everybody here in this program.”
Over in 3A, Jones said he knew as he took his Calloway County High School Laker Band to Warren Central High School for Saturday’s semifinals that his group was facing an uphill climb. Not only did it have the usual suspects like powerhouses Russell County, Pulaski County, Taylor County and now 24-time state champion Adair County waiting, but new threats had moved into the fray with John Hardin, a 4A powerhouse for years, and Estill County, always strong in 2A.
“I told the kids – and I didn’t know how true my predictions were, of course, but I said – ‘You could still finish 12th in this and earn a distinguished rating.’ Well, I was pretty close,” Jones said of how he missed that guess by one placement. Eleven bands were given that rating in the semis, including Calloway, who ended with 81 points, nearly the same amount it received in the previous weekend’s West Regional at Warren East.
“And the top band, who didn’t win (at the finals later that night, Estill) had something like a 92. (Class 3A) was a bloodbath before and it looks like it’s even tougher now. I think I’m figuring out that 3A is on somewhat of a bell curve because some of the better 4A bands have now come to 3A and some of the better 2A came to 3A too.”
Calloway was attempting to return to the finals for the first time since 2017, when it finished third in the semis, then took fourth at Louisville.
Jones said last week that he feared his band’s draw of going to the field second out of the 16-band field Saturday would be a disadvantage.
“Maybe going on later would’ve helped,” he said, repeating his belief that bands having to play early tend to be forgotten by a judging panel as the round gets longer. That is why he said he believes a distinguished rating out of the No. 2 hole is something his group should celebrate. “I told them that it is rare for a band that goes on second to get a distinguished. I’m proud of them. I thought they played really well and marched really well.”
