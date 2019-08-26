GILBERTSVILLE — Local media report that a Marshall County teenager was found dead Sunday in Kentucky Lake.
WPSD-TV of Paducah said the body of Brandon Martinez was discovered Sunday morning by divers of the Marshall County Rescue Squad. Martinez, 14, was found near the marina of Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Gilbertsville.
WPSD said that Marshall County Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner said that Martinez had been reported missing in May. He was found after a missing-persons report had been made by his family. A new missing-persons report was filed after Curtner said his mother told authorities she believed he had sneaked out of his house.
Curtner said multiple agencies searched the waters near the marina before divers made the discovery.
