MURRAY — A look at the numbers tell the story, COVID-19 is still infecting a lot of people, as well as killing them.
Thursday’s figures from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore paints the grim picture. About 7.5 million cases have been reported throughout the world, as well as about 418,000 deaths. In the United States, more than 2 million people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus with more than 113,000 having died.
Yet because of the upcoming primary election, particularly for U.S. president, and nationwide protests, it seems as if the virus has fallen to the back pages of everyone’s news cycle.
Doctors in Murray and Calloway County wish to remind their residents that the virus has not gone anywhere and that defending themselves with what few tools are available is vitally important.
“I think one thing is we’ve gotten used to the idea that it’s not this great unknown that is was back in March when it first started happening here,” said Dr. Nick O’Dell, chief medical officer at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. “We were used to hearing (Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear) talking about a couple hundred cases each day, so we’ve gotten conditioned to seeing that.
“When he announced the first case (on March 6) and declared a state of emergency then, everyone was real scared of it, and appropriately so, but we’ve now gotten used to seeing that day in and day out (as Kentucky has risen to more than 12,000 cases and right at 500 deaths). Now, for people to take notice of it again, it would seem as if you’d have to see a sharp rise in deaths and a sharp rise in the number of cases, like about 800 cases in a day, for people to be shocked as they were when this first started.”
From the start, the main concern for the hospital, as well as every medical practice for that matter, has been preventing the overall health care system from being pushed to the point of being so full of patients that it could not serve them all. That has not happened in Calloway County, a fact for which O’Dell said he is thankful.
“Here in Calloway County, we’ve done an extraordinarily great job. The thing is, when we were modeling what this was going to look like (in the early days of the pandemic), we were expecting to have several hundred people pass away from it and we expected to have thousands of positive cases, just in our county, and you’re talking, What?, 39,000 people or so?” O’Dell said. “We were looking at how other countries were just being overrun with 60-80% of their populations catching it. If you’re talking about that percentage for us, that’s literally thousands of cases here.”
However, those terrifying predictions have not been realized. As of Thursday, Calloway County is only a few cases above the 50 mark when it comes to residents who have contracted the virus. Only one person has died and only a handful of the residents that tested positive have been hospitalized.
Dr. Bob Hughes, co-founder of Murray’s Primary Care Medical Center, said the fact that things have not exploded probably is contributing to some behavior he has witnessed lately, namely people not wearing masks while in public, along with not exhibiting social distancing.
“The first thing that needs to be asked is, ‘Why is there that lackadaisical attitude now present?’ I think it’s multifactorial,” Hughes said Thursday. “For one thing, people are fatigued by staying at home and they want to get out, and I understand that. There’s also economic pressures to turn the economy back on and get people back to work that’s running up against some of the recommendations to limit the spread of the virus.
“The third thing is others things are going on, like the rioting and the racial issues coming to the forefront (which ignited after a Minnesota man died while in police custody a few weeks ago) and have taken the focus off of the pandemic. Then, you have what I think is the fourth factor and that is mixed messaging, where you hear one thing from one viewpoint and another thing from another viewpoint (politically) and you’re always going to have a problem when medicine and science run against politics.
“In the background, what’s in control? The virus is in control and will be in control until you have effective measures.”
One of the mixed messages to which Hughes was referring was spread, for about 24 hours at least, earlier this week when the World Health Organization said that it did not have much evidence to support the argument that people showing no symptoms were spreading the virus. Hughes, who launched a page specifically focused on the virus on the social media site Facebook shortly after the pandemic began spawning cases in Calloway County, said response was quick from people posting on his page, many of whom were saying, ‘See? I told you there was nothing to it?” he said.
Like Hughes, O’Dell was stunned by this revelation, especially because, from the start, one of the biggest worries of medical officials worldwide is that the virus is so stealthy in how it spreads, especially from people exhibiting no symptoms.
“We were talking about this at the hospital, and someone asked me about this report and I hadn’t seen it yet. I thought it was a joke,” O’Dell recalled. “We all knew it could spread like that because the first documented case here in Calloway County contracted it from a person who was asymptomatic and later became symptomatic.
“They retracted it appropriately, but things like that don’t help people that are questioning either the organization or the advice being given.”
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta painted a very dim picture for the next several months in America, projecting that as many as 200,000 people in the country will die from the virus, by September. Hughes said, as a doctor, he finds this very difficult to accept.
“We have 5% or the world’s population, yet America has 30% of the world’s deaths. It’s a tragedy, an out-and-out tragedy and it did not have to be that way,” he said. “I can’t think of anything worse in my lifetime than this and the numbers are just going to keep on going up until a vaccine is produced.”
Hughes said he is also finding particular concern with the rise in cases in one state.
“You’ve heard how the virus won’t do too well in hot weather. Well, right now we’ve got 22 states that are going up significantly (including Kentucky) and who’s leading them? Arizona,” he said of how Arizona has gone from being in the bottom half of the nation for number of cases to having the 19th-highest number and the rise appears to show no signs of stopping. “The last time I looked, Arizona can still get pretty darn hot. “
So the doctors strongly advise what they have been preaching from Day 1 of this pandemic. Everyone, they say, needs to wash their hands many times a day. They also need to stay at least 6 feet, perhaps more, away from other people and do not need to stay in crowded areas, particularly indoors, for very long, no more than 30 minutes.
They also said, whether people like it or not, they need to wear face masks, especially if they know they are going to be around others.
Those are the only things that have been proven to work so far, since there is no vaccine or a drug to treat the virus once it strikes, O’Dell said.
“The fact is the virus isn’t going away anytime soon and we can’t get into a false sense of security that just because we’re tired of social distancing or we’re tired of wearing a mask, that we no longer have this virus dictating our situation,” he said. “If you approach it lackadaisically, you might get away with it for a while, but it’s eventually going to catch up with us. It’s an unsafe practice.
“You can get by with not wearing your seat belt, but at some point in your life, you’re going to have that bad accident and you’re going to wish you had it on. It’s probably similar (to people who live in hurricane-prone areas). We, as humans, seem to have a short memory sometimes when it comes to dealing with massive threats. You build your house and it gets knocked down by a hurricane and you build it right back in the exact same spot. We, as humans, tend to do those kinds of things and I think this is virus is no different.
“Look! We’ve seen how bad this can get and we don’t want that to happen again.”
