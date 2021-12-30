MURRAY – When a meteorologist is informing the public of dangerous weather coming their way, the most important part of their job is keeping people safe and potentially saving their lives. Despite the mass destruction and loss of life that occurred this month in Mayfield, Dawson Springs and other western Kentucky towns, Beau Dodson said he thinks the experts in this region played a big part in making sure losses weren’t much worse. The challenge now, he said, is how to keep their messaging effective for the next disaster.
Dodson runs the Weather Talk app, and said he splits his time between Murray and Massac County, Illinois. He also started the Shadow Agent Foundation in 2003, giving hundreds of stuffed bears to younger children as a response to the mile-wide tornado that hit Massac County that year.
“We called them ‘storm bears,’ because one of the things we learned is that if a child has a doll or a bear that is considered their storm bear, during a thunderstorm, they take that as comfort,” Dodson said, later adding, “One thing we really encourage people to do – and it helps both kids and adults – is to prepare now for severe weather because studies have shown that if they’re prepared and they’re informed, they don’t feel the anxiety as much.”
Helping kids cope with trauma from tornadoes and other severe storms is an issue important to Dodson, and he occasionally posts tips related to the subject on his “Beau Dodson Weather” Facebook page. A post from earlier this week shared tips for helping prepare a “storm backpack” and other ways can soothe children’s anxiety. They include:
• Pack toys, a security blanket, a coloring book, crayons, a storm bear or doll, adhesive bandages and their favorite book.
• Let the child decide what goes into their storm backpack.
• Keep the storm backpack by their bedroom door. They know it is always there in the event you need to go to your tornado safe-place.
• It is important that the child sees that you are calm during a tornado warning.
• Acknowledge their feelings and fear.
• Don’t downplay it.
Although the Weather Talk app has a monthly fee, Dodson said he makes sure to post on the Facebook page during severe weather events.
“During severe weather, typically what I send out on the app I will also cover on Facebook because there are people that can’t afford the app, which is $5 a month,” he said.
Dodson said he lost track of how many Facebook and blog posts he created on the night of Dec. 10 and the days leading up to it. Meteorologists in the region knew all week that Friday could bring some very bad weather, but their language of their warnings became stronger as it became clearer how likely tornadoes were. Although technology has vastly improved prediction capabilities even in the last 10 years, however, Dodson said tornadoes are still notoriously unpredictable.
“Tornadoes are like Russian Roulette,” he said. “A forecaster can say, ‘There will probably be a tornado today,’ but because the technology and the science just aren’t there, we can’t tell you until right before (when and where one will hit). If you’re lucky, you get 20 minutes, but the average time is 8-12 minutes. That’s just all we know, so when I say it’s Russian Roulette, (I mean) one of those ‘bullets’ may hit a town, but we don’t know which town.”
Dodson said that on Dec. 10, he and other meteorologists were confident of the risk, and he sent out warnings that there was a 90% chance of two or more tornadoes in the area. He said that typically, the threat would be closer to 30-40%. Tornados as wide (estimated by the National Weather Service to be one mile across) and with as long a path as the so-called “Quad State Tornado” are also “exceedingly rare” for this part of the country, Dodson said, usually seen only in places like Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. The closest comparison – with the longest path on record – is the 1925 tornado that crossed through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, which he said killed more than 700 people.
Dodson said the only thing keeping the Dec. 10 tornado from being the longest continuous track ever recorded is that NWS believes it might have lifted for about five minutes for a couple of miles in northwest Tennessee. Tornadoes are normally on the ground for a few hundred yards, certainly not nearly 200 miles as this one was, he said.
When a rare and dangerous event comes along as it did on Dec. 10, meteorologists have an important job to do, and Dodson said it’s important to stay focused and to keep your emotions from overwhelming you in the moment. He said that was certainly true for him on Dec. 10, and he is sure that was the case for WPSD-TV’s Trent Okerson and Noah Bergren in Paducah and other TV forecasters from all around the region.
“It was tough,” Dodson said. “I’m not alone in that. Meteorologists have their own little chat room where we all talk. Some people think we’re all in competition with each other, but that’s not true. We’re all in it for the same reason. I had tears when I had to send out the warning for Mayfield because I knew this is a dead strike on Mayfield. This isn’t going to hit the northern part of the city; this is going to hit the main population center. So when you see that, you have a range of emotions.
“One is you’ve got to get the warning out. You’ve got to concentrate and you’ve got to stay focused. But then the human part of you says, ‘People are about to die. People are about to lose everything they own. It’s Christmas and it’s a rare December outbreak.’ It was a difficult.”
Dodson said it didn’t help matters that several things went wrong that night. Radar systems went down, making it harder to get an accurate picture of the storm. The NWS chat also went down, and he said that is an important way for meteorologists to communicate directly with the service to provide updates on where exactly storms are and where a tornado is touching down. The NWS Paducah office’s power went out, possibly because of lightning, and the office’s backup generator failed, he said. Because of that, the Springfield, Missouri NWS office had to take over. Dodson said weather radios and cellular towers were also out of service for a time.
Even under those circumstances, though, Dodson said NWS did an “extraordinary” job getting warnings out, including issuing multiple tornado emergencies.
“A tornado emergency is above a tornado warning,” he said. “A tornado emergency is reserved for a high-end tornado that’s going into a very populated area. They don’t issue a tornado emergency for a small, rural area. I think they issued eight that night … If you were to write a list of what could go wrong to prepare for, it pretty much went wrong. What went right? Exceptional warnings well ahead of time, and there were great leads on the warnings even as the tornado moved northeast. There was high confidence in the warnings and when we did have radar, we knew what was happening. All the news stations, the Facebook pages and every meteorologist was on the same page.”
A big challenge for meteorologists in this area moving forward is how they should “message,” or convey the appropriate level of threat, to the public before future severe weather events, Dodson said. He said it will be probably be a gradual learning process, much like the ice storm of January 2009 that knocked out power in Murray for five days and even longer for parts of the county and other areas across the state. After that occurred, people seemed to worry that another similar event was coming every time ice and freezing rain was on the way, and Dodson said he expects people in this area to have similar fears about tornado threats for a long time to come.
“The problem is, if I say in a message, ‘This won’t be like the long-track Mayfield tornado,’ if a tornado hits your house and destroys it, then is like the Mayfield tornado to you,” Dodson said. “So I can’t really say this won’t be like A, B and C. Most of the time, I can’t promise anything, but this was a 100-year event. It happened in 1925 and here we are in 2021 and it happened again. Will it be another 100 years? I don’t know. It’s like the ice storm; I think there’s a 1-2% chance in any given year of a catastrophic ice storm occurring, but what we know is it can happen.
“So that makes messaging hard. Ice storms are easier because we can forecast the amount of ice. With a tornado, not so much. It makes it more complicated. So we’ll see how this goes. I think there will be a learning curve on it, but what we don’t want is to have widespread community panic where everything closes on a simple severe weather day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.