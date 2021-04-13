MURRAY — At 10:08 a.m. Monday, various establishments throughout Murray made a collective statement.
They all raised a white, green and light blue flag that only featured two words, but they are words that mean everything to anyone who either has received or is hoping to receive an organ or tissue donation — “Donate Life.” These are words that are particularly emphasized in the month of April, which is designated as National Donate Life Month.
And they are words that were on the flag that an 11-year-old girl from Calloway County helped send to the top of the flag pole on the front lawn of the Calloway County Judicial Building in Murray. That girl, Leeya Johnson, received a life-saving kidney transplant when she was 8 months and she came Monday, along with her grandmother, Edwina Lewis, to be part of this multi-site event.
“We are living proof. She’s here because of it,” Lewis said a few minutes after watching Johnson and Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Court Security Officer Billy Johnson raise the Donate Life flag, along with an American flag. “I was crying when that was happening. It brought back a lot of memories and really reminded me of why we’re here.”
“I just loved it,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know I was going to do that. It felt like an honor. It was amazing. It was a representation where I felt like I’ve made it through, and that I’m just happy that I’m here.”
Lewis recalled how back when her granddaughter was needing the transplant — 2010 — the idea of organ and tissue donation was not really well known in Murray and Calloway County. That has changed, though.
Calloway Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Donate Life Ambassador Tom Grantz, who has had that position since 2016, said that the numbers show that this is now a community fully aware of this issue.
“As far as signed up and registered (to be donors), we’re up over 60%, which means we are as strong as any county in Kentucky and it’s basically just educating people and letting them know about it,” said Grantz, who served as the host for the Judicial Building ceremony. Other ceremonies were happening at the same time at North Branch of The Murray Bank, the main branch of Independence Bank and Culver’s restaurant, and Grantz said the 10:08 time had meaning.
“That time signifies that one donor can save up to eight lives. We also are observing a moment of silence for 1 minute and 8 seconds to recognize the more than 108,000 patients awaiting a life-saving transplant in the United States. This morning, we recognize (recipients’) strength and courage, but we also honor the many donors and donor families that have so selflessly given the gift of life and healing through organ and tissue and eye donation.”
The most common means of committing to becoming an organ or tissue donor is by signing the back of a driver’s license. This also can be done by going online to the state organ donor registry at www.donatelifeky.org.
Grantz mentioned other Calloway patients, like Leeya, who have received what he called the “gift of life and hope.”
There is Kevin Munsey of Murray, who received a heart transplant four years ago near the time of his birthday, about 24 hours after he participated in a proclamation signing by Murray and Calloway leaders to declare April Donate Life Month locally.
Grantz also mentioned Rita Knight, whose eyesight is improved after a transplant.
“I watched her read her story of what happened to her eye and everybody in her office was almost crying,” he said. “I mean, the stories just get you.”
Grantz has also heard about the courage of loved ones to come forward and talk about how the death of a family member meant a chance for an improved life for someone else.
“Kris Foster (co-owner of Culver’s) comes to mind. Her brother was killed in a motorcycle accident but he was an organ donor and that is a lot of thought and process that Kris and her husband, Jim, have gone through,” said Grantz, who, for many years, was not an advocate for the concept of organ and tissue donation.
“When it came time to get my driver’s license, I always said no,” he said, citing that this was because he did not understand that organ donation had a wider scope beyond such body parts as the heart, kidneys and liver. “It can be skin, it can be veins, it can be corneas. After learning that there’s so many other things in so many people’s lives that have been affected, I said yes and, ever since then, I have made it my mission. It became my mission to educate everybody on this.
“It really started in 2015 when I went to a seminar at (Lake Barkley State Resort Park in Trigg County) and I learned so much about it then. Then, I was talking to (Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery) and we got to talking and I said, ‘If I didn’t know about it, then how many more people in this lovely town don’t know about it either?’”
“They have come a long way thanks to Tom and a lot of other people that have been behind (Leeya),” Lewis said.
For more information on becoming an organ and tissue donor, visit www.donatelifeky.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.