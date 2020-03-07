MURRAY — Though it was put together in just two days, it appears a drive led by the Calloway County Jeep Club to help victims of this week’s deadly tornadoes in Middle Tennessee was well-received.
The club established collection spots in multiple communities Friday in preparation for today’s mission to a collection agency in Nashville, one of the places hit hard by the tornadoes that swarmed the middle of the Volunteer State in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. As of Friday afternoon, the death toll from the twisters stood at 25, with one of those near Camden in Benton County, just an hour south of Murray.
It was that situation in particular that guided Murray resident Brenda Parker to the parking lot of the Advance Auto Parts business Friday in Murray.
“I know the daughter of the gentleman that passed away,” said Parker, who is a former resident of the community of Big Sandy in the northern part of Benton County. “It’s tragic. I always try to donate to things like this, but especially when they said that (collections from Friday) would be taken to Nashville, I wanted to do something. It’s just sad.”
“Oh, goodness! And she still went ahead and donated today. That’s awesome,” said Calloway County Jeep Club Founder and Administrator Tonya Lyons of Parker’s donation. “This is our community coming together to help other neighborhoods and everybody knows Nashville around here. We all frequent Nashville all of the time, so there’s no better sense than to come together and help them. It does (hurt to see Nashville struggling). So we would not just stand by and watch someone just hurt like that. We’ve got to help them.”
Parker’s contribution was several packages of bottled water, a very sought commodity in Middle Tennessee as water lines have been severed in many areas, meaning clean running water is not obtainable for several residents.
Other donations included pillows, blankets, nonperishable food items, household cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products. All of those were loaded into a U-Haul trailer that is scheduled to arrive this morning in Nashville at the Community Resource Center. The Murray collections are being merged with other collections from Mayfield and Cadiz, where Jeep Club members also welcomed donors Friday.
“This is a great honor,” said Calloway club member Ricky Nelson, who helped the club establish its collection area near the South 12th Street sidewalk on the Advance parking lot. “Yeah, we got here at 7:30 this morning and it started really going good at about 8 or so. People have got good hearts. Being here, though, it’s about something I believe in and I’m glad to be part of it.”
Dustin Irvan was another donor Friday and he also had particularly strong motivation to help. Irvan and his family moved to Murray recently from the East Nashville area, the same East Nashville that sustained tremendous damage when a tornado believed to be as wide as 800 yards and registering an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale slammed the area they used to call home.
Two people died in East Nashville as well.
“It’s still pretty near and dear to our hearts,” Irvan said as he unloaded more packages of bottled water, along with paper towels. “It’s pretty tragic. You’ve got people still missing (three in Putnam County, near Cookeville, where 18 of the deaths occurred) and lives just destroyed. However, what I’m hearing from friends who are still there is that everybody is pretty tight-knit and they’ve really banded together and are doing great things.
“It’s nice to see Murray trying to help out and I know other communities are doing the same. And you know? If you’re able, you should help. That kind of thing could happen to us around here, because we do get those things too. God forbid something (like Tuesday) happens here, hopefully, our neighbors would reach out and help us too.”
