MURRAY – The swimming pool at Central Park is another step closer to being repaired and renovated after the Doran Foundation pledged $500,000 to the City of Murray for the project on Friday.
After the Murray and Calloway County governments signed an agreement last month for the city to take control of the park system, Murray Mayor Bob Rogers vowed that the pool – which has been closed since the fall of 2019 – would open before the end of summer 2022. The facility includes three pools – a large pool with a deep end, a toddler pool and an intermediate pool.
Harold and Frank Doran met with Rogers at City Hall Friday afternoon to sign an agreement that the Doran Foundation will make a $500,000 charitable contribution to the City of Murray to provide the Leadership Gift for the pool renovation. Although the brothers declined to be interviewed for this story, they released a joint statement with the city saying, “The Dorans complimented Mayor Rogers for his leadership in this community effort and further paid tribute to Charles Reed for his volunteer help and guidance on this project, as well as other donors that have come forward.” The joint statement further said Rogers “indicated the city was more than thrilled that the Doran Foundation showed such a strong commitment to the importance of our park and swimming pool to the quality of life in our great community. This $500,000 donation will make it much easier for the city to fully fund the renovations necessary to open the pool next summer.”
Rogers said he thinks the money now committed to the pool renovations is at least half of the full cost of the project.
“As soon as we get the specs back from the engineer as to what needs to be done with all the piping and the plumbing and the concrete,” Rogers said. “As soon as we get that back, we’re going to send out a request for proposals. I anticipate (the quote) is going to come in around $900,000 to $1 million. That’s what we’re shooting for.”
The former governing agency for the parks, the Murray-Calloway County Park Board, commissioned an evaluation of the pool in 2019, and the final report presented several options for what could be done to improve it, ranging from $1 million to around $2.5 million. Rogers explained that he doesn’t think the pool needs any elaborate renovations right now, and his goal is simply to get it safely reopened.
“(Potential contractors have) asked do you want lanes for competition and ropes? No. We want a place for the people to swim,” Rogers said. “We’re not trying to get it to be a competition pool. Murray State has that and I think the hospital has that (at the Center for Health & Wellness). We’re just trying to get it open so that the kids and families can come swim and take swimming lessons. That’s important, as close as we live to the lake.”
Rogers said the Doran Foundation doesn’t usually publicize its efforts, preferring to work behind the scenes, but he was hoping that making the donation visible to the public would encourage other businesses and organizations to come forward as well. He said there are still some naming rights available, and also anticipates that the city could potentially be announcing another donation this week.
“It won’t be as big as (the Doran Foundation) amount, but it will be a significant amount,” Rogers said, adding that a community member wishing to remain anonymous also expressed interest in donating $100,000 toward the project. The individual has already sent half that amount and has promised to give the other half in 2022, Rogers said.
Rogers said that if the city can’t raise the entire amount needed for the renovations, it might use some money from the general fund, but he is hoping that won’t be necessary because the city also has the long-term investment to consider.
“We’re hoping we can raise the money because it’s going to take city money to keep it going every year,” Rogers said.
The gift from the Doran Foundation follows a separate $500,000 donation last week from The Murray Bank to pay for field lights at the Bee Creek Soccer Complex. Since the $379,500 bid from Groves Electrical Services approved by the Murray City Council last Thursday came in well under the donated amount, the city should have another $120,500 to put toward the pool project. Rogers told the Ledger & Times that the bank agreed that any money left over from the lighting project could be put toward the pool renovations.
