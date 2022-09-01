PADUCAH – The United States Department of Transportation on Tuesday approved a bid for Contour Airlines to serve as Barkley Regional Airport’s new Essential Air Service (EAS) provider. 

According to a news release from Barkley Regional Airport (BRA), Contour plans to offer 12 round-trip flights a week to Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) in a three-year contract. According to the Order Selecting Air Carrier from the Department of Transportation, the date for the transition is set to be Dec. 6, 2022. Contour Airlines has an interline agreement with American Airlines, allowing seamless connections out of CLT to over 130 global destinations.