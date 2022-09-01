PADUCAH – The United States Department of Transportation on Tuesday approved a bid for Contour Airlines to serve as Barkley Regional Airport’s new Essential Air Service (EAS) provider.
According to a news release from Barkley Regional Airport (BRA), Contour plans to offer 12 round-trip flights a week to Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) in a three-year contract. According to the Order Selecting Air Carrier from the Department of Transportation, the date for the transition is set to be Dec. 6, 2022. Contour Airlines has an interline agreement with American Airlines, allowing seamless connections out of CLT to over 130 global destinations.
Contour will utilize a 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 regional jet featuring 36 inches of legroom in every row, the release said.
Contour’s year-to-date network on-time performance was 90.2% and the airline’s controllable completion factor was 99.5%, both of which are among the best in the industry, BRA said.
“Contour plans to place a full-time mechanic in Paducah to maintain their industry-leading reliability numbers and a dedicated aircraft that will be used exclusively for Barkley,” BRA said. “Because of their dedication to offering reliable flights, Contour Airlines also maintains a spare aircraft in Smyrna, Tennessee, that is available as needed, ensuring our region’s passengers can fly without worrying about cancellations.”
“We are excited to welcome Contour Airlines to Barkley and look forward to a strong partnership with them,” said Dennis Rouleau, BRA’s executive director. “Not only does Contour offer a great passenger experience, but the flights to Charlotte will help our passengers from across the region reach their most desired destinations according to our catchment study, with improved connecting service to the northeast and southern destinations. Our airport is growing, and this is an inspiring time as we make great progress on our new terminal opening in the Spring of 2023.”
SkyWest will maintain service at Barkley until Contour is ready to serve BRA, the release said.
