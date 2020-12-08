MURRAY — Kerry Lambert and his band of volunteers for the annual Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in Murray have become accustomed to discovering a gold coin having been left after a shift.
And it happened again on Saturday. However, there was something quite different this time.
There was not just one gold coin in the red kettle that had been used that day at the Murray Walmart SuperCenter. There were two.
“I don’t believe we’ve gotten two in the same year,” said Lambert, who is coordinating the Murray campaign for the 27th year. “They were in two different buckets, so it very well could’ve been the same person who just wanted to spread it out a little bit or it could have been two different people for all I know.
“This also might be one of the earlier times for this. If my memory serves me correct, we usually get it more toward the last week leading up to Christmas.”
The discovery of the gold coins also comes at a time this year’s campaign appears to be flourishing, perhaps a surprise in that a global pandemic is not only still in progress, but seems to be worsening locally.
“So far, we’ve rung, through Saturday, a total of 53 hours and brought in just about $5,400, plus the gold coins. We’ve really had a good year so far,” Lambert said. “We’ve got another nine days to ring yet too.
“You know, as long as I’ve been doing this, there certainly have been years where you wonder how (national economic struggles) are going to affect things, but consistently, and especially the last 10 years or so, I’d say we’ve brought in at least $14,000 or $15,000. It doesn’t seem to affect the giving that much.
We are ringing outside and we are masked and we’re also social distancing and that’s part of a national agreement Walmart has with the Salvation Army.”
Lambert thinks he has an idea why the Murray campaign is so strong.
“It’s become a tradition here and people are seeing that it fits in with the spirit of Christmas and you can see families here trying to start that tradition by letting their kids drop some money in the bucket. You’ve got them also asking if their kids can ring the bell,” he said. “So you can see families passing on that tradition and the message is that when we see that red kettle outside, we give.
“It’s good to do this for the community and it meets a lot of needs and we know there are some real needs out there, especially this year with people not able to work for a while. We also have some of them actually being sick and having to miss work.”
Examples of areas the kettle drive helps each year are the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, both local school districts family resource service centers, the Murray Independent School District Head Start program, the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House and ramps for the Center for Accessible Living which helps physically-challenged residents.
Lambert said that, with the coins being added into the mix, the total amount of money collected rises to between $9,000 and $9,500. That is based on the price of gold currently being set at about $2,000 per troy ounce.
Lambert said he cannot remember the exact number of times gold coins have been left in a Murray Salvation Army kettle, but research shows that the coins come from several countries. Saturday’s, in fact, are what are known as Kruggerands, which are named for Paul Krugger, a former president of the Republic of South Africa. This is the first time, it is believed, that a coin has originated from somewhere other than North America.
Lambert said bell ringers will be at Walmart the next two weekends (3-8 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays). Then, he said they will be stationed every day the week of Christmas, starting at 4 p.m.
