MURRAY – After a cancellation two years ago and a scaled-back gathering last year, the committee for the annual Douglass Reunion hopes to bring the event back to its full glory next weekend.

Douglass High School was the source of education for Murray’s African-American community until the public schools were integrated in the 1960s and the student body was brought into the Murray Independent School District. Several years after the school dissolved, former students began holding reunions with their families, and the tradition has held ever since.