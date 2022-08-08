MURRAY – After two years of pandemic disruption, the annual Douglass Reunion welcomed families back to Murray over the weekend for a long-awaiting homecoming.

The Douglass school, named for abolitionist Frederick Douglass, served Calloway County’s black student population before integration in the 1960s. Following social activities, a memorial service Friday night and the traditional cookout at Central Park, the weekend culminated as always with the annual Douglass Bulldog Banquet in the Curris Center Ballroom. While talking about the history of the Douglass Reunion, Danny Hudspeth said Douglass High School’s final class graduated in 1962, with grades 9-12 being integrated into the Murray Independent School District for the 1963-64 academic year. 