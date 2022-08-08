MURRAY – After two years of pandemic disruption, the annual Douglass Reunion welcomed families back to Murray over the weekend for a long-awaiting homecoming.
The Douglass school, named for abolitionist Frederick Douglass, served Calloway County’s black student population before integration in the 1960s. Following social activities, a memorial service Friday night and the traditional cookout at Central Park, the weekend culminated as always with the annual Douglass Bulldog Banquet in the Curris Center Ballroom. While talking about the history of the Douglass Reunion, Danny Hudspeth said Douglass High School’s final class graduated in 1962, with grades 9-12 being integrated into the Murray Independent School District for the 1963-64 academic year.
Hudspeth said many people in the Douglass community started migrating north for better job opportunities in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, including brothers and sisters of Hudspeth’s father. After several years of some families having their own separate reunions in Murray, they were combined, and the first Douglass Reunion was held in 1969.
The banquet’s keynote speaker, Norma Kaye (Wells) Mitchell, was introduced in an emotional tribute from her son, Vernon Mitchell Jr. The Murray native is the daughter of the late Alfred Wells and Ilene Love Wells, and she attended Douglass from first through sixth grades (1959-65). She graduated in 1975 from Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, and she worked in the health care field in St. Louis for 40 years.
Mitchell told banquet attendees it is important to remember the sacrifices their ancestors made to get them where they are today. She said her family, the Wells family, had lived in this area for more than 150 years and her parents were lifelong residents who were always involved in the community. Her father and grandfather were brick masons who built many houses and commercial buildings in and around Murray and Calloway County, and her great-grandfather was born in Calloway County a couple of years after the Civil War, rearing 11 children with her great-grandmother.
“These folks had hard lives, but they didn’t give in or give up,” Mitchell said. “They kept pushing forward toward something better. They are the reason that I stand here today.”
Mitchell remembered the Douglass school being the hub of the black community, with plenty of special events held at the gym, such as stump speeches, all-star wrestling, dances and basketball games. She said that as she prepared for her speech, she thought about this year’s theme, Reunited in 2022, and decided to call one of her best friends growing up. As they became reacquainted, they discussed their memories, and while most of them were good, they also recalled reaching an age where they began to notice the inequality that existed between the white schools and black schools, especially in regard to the condition of their textbooks.
“The textbooks we had were absolutely horrible,” Mitchell said. “There were no bookbindings on them, they had been marked through. I mean, they were absolutely hideous. We didn’t say ‘crappy books,’ back then, but that (was what they were). We couldn’t understand why the books were in such bad shape, so we asked our teacher about it and the teacher said, ‘Well, these textbooks that you have were books that have been discarded from the white schools, and that’s all we have to use.’”
Mitchell said the teachers did the best they could with their available resources, but looking back at it now, she can’t believe anyone expected them to learn with outdated books that were falling apart and missing lessons. It was only later in life that they understood the concept of Jim Crow laws and the idea of “separate but equal” education systems that came with segregation in the South.
“Things were separate, all right, but nothing about the education situation was equal at all, and people knew it,” she said.
In the years leading up to the 1954 landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling Brown v. Board of Education, which declared segregation in schools to be unconstitutional, many black parents were already advocating for education reform and for school integration, Mitchell said. Although the Brown decision had a major impact, she said change came somewhat slowly. She said that in 1965 as she was heading into seventh grade, her mother decided to transfer her to what was then known as College High School.
“Almost immediately, I noticed that I was not prepared academically for some of the concepts that were being taught there,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t have the background knowledge that the white students had. My former classmates who transferred to Murray High had the same experience. Why were we so far behind? Our education, it seemed, had been derailed. It had been hijacked. We had been set up to fail, and we faced tremendous challenges trying to catch up.”
Mitchell said segregationists knew education meant power, and that blocking access to quality education was the best way to prevent the black community from seeing economic, social or political gains. Despite those efforts, she said, Douglass students prevailed and many went on to obtain college, graduate and postgraduate degrees to become leaders in their respective fields. Despite the “tremendous strides” her parents and subsequent generations have made, Mitchell said they still have a long way to go. She said she worries about political rhetoric in recent years that sounds reminiscent of the Jim Crow era, and that there “is an abundance of hate speech on TV, radio and social media.” She said she is also concerned because she thinks the U.S. Supreme Court has become too politically skewed and that voter rights are being “assaulted in state legislatures across the country.”
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Mitchell said. “We have to be aware of what’s going on in our communities, voice our concerns and be prepared to stand up for what’s right, just like our parents did over 60 years ago. We owe it to our children and to our grandchildren. Our time at Douglass was irreplaceable. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. It instills a sense of pride in us and gave us a determination to seek equality.”
As always, the evening ended with the presentation to multiple students of Ratliff Scholarships, named for William Ratliff. In addition, the L.P. Miller Athletic Award was presented to Murray High School head boys basketball coach Dior Curtis, and the Roderick Reed Performing Arts Award was presented to recent MHS graduate Langston Hill.
