MURRAY - The annual Douglass Reunion begins Thursday and will culminate with the Douglass Bulldog Reunion Dinner on Saturday, with Dennis M. Jackson as the guest speaker.
The theme for this year’s event is “This Is Us 50 Years Later – Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future.” Jackson is a Douglass alum who graduated from Murray State in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in history and physical education. He then earned his master’s degree in 1971 in health and physical education; earned the rank 1 school administration, a professional certificate for school administration; an endorsement for secondary school principals grades 7-12; and an endorsement for school superintendents.
Jackson, Murray State’s first African-American student-athlete, received the Murray State University Distinguished Alumnus Award on the 60th anniversary of desegregation at MSU. This award is the highest honor granted by the Murray State Alumni Association and is given to those who have grown in their profession and helped their community.
While attending Douglass, Jackson led the Purchase Area in scoring. The jumping-jack guard had 682 points in 26 games, for an average of 26.3 points a game and an 87 point bulge in the scoring race. After graduation, Jackson went on to play football with Alcorn State University in Mississippi. He returned to Murray, where he joined the Murray State Racers as a multi-sport athlete, playing football and running track. He was inducted into the Kentucky High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999 and later inducted into the MSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.
Jackson has received several awards and honors recognizing his dedication to education throughout his life, including the Who’s Who Among American Teachers. He has served multiple roles throughout school systems in Kentucky and Michigan. His longest tenure was in the Paducah Public Schools system from 1968 until his retirement in 2008. He served as assistant football coach, athletic director, assistant principal at Paducah Tilghman High School; history teacher and track coach at Paducah Middle School; and health and physical education teacher, basketball coach, track coach, football coach and dean of students at Jetton Junior High School.
From 1997 to 2008, he served as the director of district personnel for Paducah Public Schools and has served his community as a deacon at Harrison Street Baptist Church, a member of the board of directors for the Luther S. Carson Four Rivers Center for the Arts and the Paducah Civil Service Commission, to name a few.
A press release from the Douglass Reunion Committee said Jackson continues to work tirelessly in his community and throughout the state of Kentucky. He has served as the past chairperson of the Douglass High Homecoming Committee, the community chairman of the Pam and Havana Rutledge Memorial Scholarship Fund, an affirmative action advisor at Murray State University, a former vice president and president of the First Region Basketball Officials Association and president of the Murray State University Alumni Association.
Jackson is married to Patricia Brandon Jackson, also a Douglass and Murray State alumnae. The couple has one son, Bradley Jackson.
***
The first event of the reunion will be at 7 p.m. Thursday with a Memorial Service at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Bingo will follow from 9-11 p.m. at the hospitality room of Spring Hill Suites.
On Friday, the Community Barbecue and Social Hour will be from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Curris Center on the campus of Murray State University. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 5-12. From 8-9 p.m. Friday, H.U.S.H. will be presented at the Murray State Curris Center Theatre with a $2 admission fee for adults and children. From 9-11 p.m., Bingo will again available at Spring Hill Suites Hospitality Room, or bowling at Corvette Lanes.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, a Cookout at the Park, sponsored by Ruling Star Lodge #51, will be at the Murray-Calloway County Park Pavilion near the swimming pool. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. The Douglass Bulldog Reunion Dinner will be from 6-9 p.m. at the Curris Center with Jackson as the guest speaker. Advance tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children. Tickets at the door will be $35 and $25.
Organizers wish to remind those attending that the Curris Center parking lot is closed for renovations and parking is available next to the Murray State tennis courts on Chestnut Street or in front of the MSU Engineering Building.
