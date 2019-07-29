MURRAY – Two decades in, organizers behind the Downtown Farmers Market in Murray say the program may be having its best year ever.
Each Saturday starting in mid-May through the end of October, the courthouse square stretch of Maple Street and the section of South Fifth Street from Maple to Poplar Street is closed for the market. Murray Main Street Inc. runs the program, and program director Deana Wright said she has been amazed at just how much the number of vendors and foot traffic has picked up this summer.
“It’s been awesome,” Wright said. “It’s probably been our best year so far in the 20 years we’ve had this. This is our 21st year, and I’ve had all kinds of compliments about it. I think our average number of vendors has gone from about 38 to more like 44. We peaked at 51 one weekend. Of course, that ebbs and flows with the season. We’ve been really lucky with the weather and had only one rainy day so far, which is great, and even then, we had people out here. This weekend (July 27) is the perfect weekend for it. It’s just really nice out here.
“We work really hard to make sure we have a good number of vendors. We mix the vendors up so we don’t have a section that’s just crafts or a section that’s just produce. We mix them within each other so people get to feel the whole experience and they don’t avoid one area because they’re looking for something (somewhere else). They go through booth to booth.
“It’s cool because you know what? You get to see the same people each weekend. They come down here and visit with their friends and it’s not unusual to see people here for over an hour.”
Wright said she has not only had locals tell her Murray’s is the best farmers market they have ever visited, but she has heard the same sentiment from people visiting from other communities and states. She said a family of eight from St. Louis was in town visiting relatives and the mother bought a T-shirt for everyone, telling Wright it was the best market she had experienced.
“I’ve had so many people from out of town come up to me and tell me that, which is a testament to how good it is,” Wright said. “Especially when they come from different parts of the country and they compare it to what they know … and of course, our locals really do support us, so we appreciate them.”
Wright said she believed the market’s longevity was one factor that has contributed to its loyal and growing following. Consistency with the number and quality of participating vendors is another, and the program continues to advertise as well, she said.
Wright added that the Downtown Farmers Market has benefited from the nationwide trend of consumers seeking out foods grown and made locally. Millennial families are also coming like never before, largely due to a club for children called the “Fresh Squad,” she said.
“When kids join the club, they get Fresh Squad dollars and they have to learn how to budget and spend it within the market,” Wright said. “What’s really neat is that now that we’re in our third year, some of those kids are too old to be in the kids club, but they still come and they shop. So it’s like a feeder program for us to keep them coming back.”
Tyler Smith with Future Vision Farms of Paris, Tennessee said this is their fourth year selling a mix of fruits and vegetables at the Murray market. He said he had noticed quite a few additional people coming through this year in addition to the regular customers he had previously met.
Smith and his wife, Jessi, organize the farmers market in Paris with Chad Kennedy, and he said they took it over about two years ago after it had previously been run by the Downtown Paris Association and the Henry County Extension Office before that. He said he is hoping to replicate Murray’s success back home.
“The thing that Deana and I have talked about that we could do similarly with the Paris market is just reaching out to vendors and staying consistent, having vendors that show up every weekend the whole time the season is available. So that’s (an idea) we take back to Paris,” he said.
Katelyn Crane of Murray runs Tender Earth Farm by herself, and she said this is her first year as a vendor, having been a regular farmers market customer in the past. She shares her tent with Rockhouse Creek Honey, which is also a Calloway County product.
“We’re a small, backyard, beyond-organic farm,” Crane said. “We also do homemade goodies. We’re trying to bring something different to the market, something with a healthy twist. There are a lot of baked goods that are here that are loaded with sugar, so that’s why I wanted to bring healthy options.”
Crane said word of mouth seemed to increase her business, and she thought this year brought more customers than any of the previous years when she only came to shop. In talking to the other vendors, Crane said everyone told her they believed this was the best farmers market anywhere around and they advised her that it wouldn’t be worth her time trying to set up a booth at any others in the area.
Jacob Falwell oversees Falwell Pittman Farms, or FPS Farms, in New Providence with his brother Andrew Falwell and cousin Van Pittman. He said the farm was started by their fathers in the 1970s, and now the whole family is involved, with five Falwell children and three Pittman children helping out at the Downtown Farmers Market.
Jacob said that since today’s children can’t get farming experience working tobacco like he did in his youth, their operation is a great way for his kids and his nieces and nephews to learn how to farm. Falwell is also an FFA advisor and agriculture teacher at Calloway County High School, and he noted that Van’s daughter, 15-year-old Savannah Pittman, is using the farm and the downtown market as one of her “experience projects” for FFA as she enters her sophomore year.
“I’m just thankful that this opportunity was given to me because I think this is a really great project,” Savannah said.
The Downtown Farmers Market will continue every Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon through Oct. 26.
