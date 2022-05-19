MURRAY – As it kicks off for the season this Saturday, Murray Main Street’s Downtown Farmers Market has now been a local tradition for nearly a quarter-century.
Murray Main Street Director Deana Wright said this marks the 24th year for the market, which will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday on the south side of the court square along Maple Street and Fifth Street. Although the peak time for fruits and vegetables is around late June and early July, Wright said there will be produce available the first few weeks, including strawberries, squash and hothouse tomatoes. There will also be plenty of other shopping opportunities, she said.
“I’ve got a couple of farmers coming with strawberries, and some others will have some early tomatoes, the hothouse tomatoes,” Wright said. “It’s early in the season for veggies, but we’ll have some great vendors coming back and we have some new craft vendors. It should be a very busy place.
“We have a lot of bakeries coming, which is great. We’ve had a little bit of a changeover with some of our vendors that are not the fruit and vegetable vendors, but when one leaves, another one comes and takes its place, so that’s great.”
Wright noted that there have been several vendors in the last few years who have launched their businesses and built their customer base at the Farmers Market. Some of those grew large enough through their success to leave the market and open a physical location.
“A lot of people have started their business through the Farmers Market, so they can’t be here because their business has taken off,” Wright said. “It’s really kind of cool to have something like that going on, to be a business incubator for the Farmers Market. So we’re sad that those people aren’t coming back, but we’re glad that they have a business and are thriving.”
Among those who have outgrown the Farmers Market are a T-shirt company, a memorabilia shop that also sells popular baked goods and a family-run organic bakery. Wright said that in addition to Murray Main Street being happy to help local entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground through the Farmers Market, this has fed into the organization’s mission of promoting downtown Murray in another way. This is because several of those that have opened brick-and-mortar stores have done so in the downtown area, she said.
