MURRAY – The CFSB Downtown Farmers Market will open for its 22nd season on Saturday with new social distancing guidelines to protect vendors and customers from COVID-19.
Murray Main Street Director Deana Wright said the market will be open from 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday through Oct. 31. Despite the changes for safety reasons, numerous local vendors will still be selling locally grown produce and meats.
“The opening is a week later than normal so we could get everything in place for the new rules and social distancing,” Wright said. “What people will see when they come downtown is that all of our vendors will be spread apart. We have at least six feet between each vendor, so that will help with people keeping their distance. In addition to that, we encourage our patrons to consider wearing masks. We have masks and gloves available for our vendors. There will be no food tasting and we will have hand washing stations as well as hand sanitizer available for everyone to use.”
Wright said the market is regulated by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. To ensure the market can continue to stay open, full cooperation of customers is necessary, she said. Although more businesses are currently being allowed to open as Phase I of Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-opening plan continues, Wright said farmers markets have the additional benefit of being classified as an essential service because it sells food.
While the novel coronavirus is thought to spread more quickly when people come into contact with others indoors, Wright noted that the downtown market has the benefit of being an open air venue. Even so, patrons are asked to limit interactions and discouraged from having conversations with vendors or fellow customers for longer than is needed to buy their goods.
“We’re not confined to a small space and we’re outside, so it’s a little easier to be socially distant, which is a good thing for us,” Wright said. “We have a lot of excitement building for this time of year, and people want to get their fresh produce and be downtown. We don’t encourage socializing, which is (usually) a big thing with the Farmers Market. We do ask that people not congregate and socialize until such time that we don’t have to follow the social distancing rules.”
Wright said patrons who are in a high risk group for contracting the coronavirus or do not feel comfortable shopping can request curbside pick-up when pre-ordering with individual vendors. The list will be available on the Downtown Farmers Market Facebook page and at the market information cart, located at the intersection of Fifth and Maple streets.
“If there is someone that wants to pre-order, we do have some farmers that will take pre-orders and have that available for pick-up so they don’t have to peruse and walk through the market to get their produce,” Wright said. “It may be touch-and-go for a while because this is new to us, but we’ll eventually get it down. We just ask people to bear with us while we are going through this new normal.”
Wright said she and other staff worked hard to create a safe and comfortable experience for both the vendors and customers, so she hoped patrons would enjoy the experience even if it will be quite a bit different this year. In addition to the previously mentioned rules and safety precautions, customers will be expected to follow the directional arrows in a counterclockwise direction in order to stay six feet apart from others who are shopping. Only vendors will be allowed to handle products, and if someone touches anything, they will be expected to purchase it.
“Additional adjustments to market events will happen as the summer moves forward,” Wright said. “We know that as Governor Beshear makes adjustments, we will have to as well, for the safety of our community.”
For additional information and questions, Murray Main Street may be reached at 270-759-9474.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.