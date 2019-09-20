MURRAY — One of the main issues for the City of Murray Downtown Revitalization Committee the past several months has been improving parking, with specific focus on signage.
During Thursday’s meeting of the committee at City Hall, its members learned that quite a bit of progress has been made in this area. City of Murray Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten updated the committee on that progress.
Most prevalent was how handicap signs have not only been upgraded, but have been moved a short distance from where they were originally to allow for larger vehicles to park closer to sidewalks so their rear ends do not hang past where parking places meet streets.
“It looks to me like that’s helped quite a bit,” said committee member Ricky Spann, remarking how he goes downtown in mornings and has noticed that it seems as if vehicles, namely trucks, do not stretch as far toward the street as they had previously.
“We’ve also got new two-hour signs and, like the handicap signs, we’ve pushed those back a bit from where they used to be. That seems to be giving people a little more room,” Allbritten said. “Also, it seems to me that when you’re having new signs, that tends to stand out a little bit.”
Allbritten said parking areas outside of the court square have already undergone these upgrades. He said he expects the spots within the court square to follow suit soon.
Another area that has been getting heavy attention from the committee has been municipal parking lots, and Allbritten said one of those lots near the intersection of Main and Cherry streets is about to undergo a significant transformation.
“We’ve already replaced the curb that used to be by the old flower bed (nearest Main),” he said. “Soon, we’re going to be resurfacing that entire lot and striping it, so that’s going to make it look much different,” he said.
It would also seem that a project being spearheaded by the city government is paying some dividends as well. In the past few months, the city’s website has started showing a list of properties available downtown, and City Administrator Jim Osborne said Thursday that this has been generating interest.
“The first day we had it up, we had 37 hits,” Osborne said, noting that a check on Thursday showed that 53 hits had been received.
Murray Main Street Program Manager Deana Wright said that some of the properties listed on the site are no longer available, having either been sold or leased. These include the McKeel complex at the intersection of North Sixth and Walnut streets, a building that comprises 100-102 North Fifth (now being used by the Calloway County Republican Party for its general election headquarters), as well as 301 Maple St. Suite A.
One more item of interest to come from Thursday’s meeting was an idea by committee member Angela Adams that she said she is hoping will come to fruition for this year’s Halloween time.
Adams started by saying that she believes there need to be more events that are for adults in the downtown area, as opposed to such things as the Murray Ice Cream Festival and the annual Easter on the Square Easter Egg Hunt. She used last week’s Color Between the Wines event as an example.
“I love Halloween and I would like to see something that could include trick-or-treating the businesses downtown or a walking tour of some of the downtown buildings, because apparently they have a reputation for being haunted. We also could have a live band and a beer garden, maybe also show a scary movie on the square,” Adams said, her idea met with much enthusiasm from her colleagues.
Committee Chair Pat Seiber joined in that enthusiasm, but said some other things would have to come first.
“Looking at this, it would appear that this is something that would probably be more than this little group can handle. I think we need to form some committees and start seeing if we can line up volunteers to step up for this,” she said.
Recruitment to downtown was on the minds of the committee members Thursday, and Spann said he believes he knows of a business owner outside of Murray who could be a candidate to come to the downtown part of the city. Spann said he would look into talking to the business owner, and Seiber followed that by encouraging all of the committee members to do the same.
