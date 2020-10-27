CALLOWAY COUNTY – Local law enforcement officials and state agencies are reminding the public the importance of traffic and pedestrian safety as Halloween arrives this weekend.
Although the Murray City Council did not set trick-or-treating hours this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles said his officers would be patrolling just like any other Halloween this year.
“It’s Halloween; the city didn’t set any hours, but we don’t know what to expect, so we’ll continue to treat the season as we always have,” Liles said.
As always, Liles advised motorists to be on the lookout for children and to drive slowly. For those out trick-or-treating, he asked that they please carry flashlights and to stay on the sidewalks if possible. When crossing the streets, Liles implored people to either use a crosswalk if one is nearby or to cross only at corners. When parents let their children out of a vehicle to walk up to a house, they should always make sure the children exit on the passenger of the vehicle so they won’t be stepping out into traffic, he said.
With Calloway County being in a “red zone” for rising COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended on Monday that no parties or gatherings of any kind should be held. Liles said if you are going someplace where you might be consuming alcohol, you should absolutely make sure you have a designated driver.
“Our job is to always be looking out for the safety of everyone, and we want everyone to enjoy the Halloween season, but we also know what we’re all going through,” Liles said. “Make sure everyone is socially distancing themselves, being safe and wearing their masks when they need to be.”
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said he expects that the streets might not be as crowded by pedestrians as a typical Halloween before the pandemic, but the fact that it is on a Saturday means that more vehicles might be on the road.
“I would just like to ask people to use caution,” Knight said. “I don’t think there will be as many people out, but I still think there will be a bunch of people out. Caution (is really needed) on our county roads; in town, you’ve got street lights and so forth, and in the county, you don’t, so I’d like for people in the county to use extra caution on Halloween.
“Since it’s falling on a Saturday and neither the city or the county has designated a certain night for trick-or-treating, to my knowledge, I assume most of the people will be out on Saturday night. I just ask people to use extra caution Saturday night after dark and make sure they don’t run over any little ghosts or goblins.”
With the Murray-Calloway County Parks’ Trail of Treats event happening on Friday, Knight said he thought there would probably be more kids out again the following evening.
“To be honest, I think with the Trail of Treats on Friday and Halloween on Saturday, we might basically have two nights of trick-or-treating,” Knight said. “Those are just my thoughts on it; I think the people will go to the neighborhoods on Saturday. I’m not saying that’s what we’re doing as a county, but I think we will have people trick-or-treating on Saturday.”
A Monday news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety said the office is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind motorists that “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.” According to NHTSA, from 2014 to 2018, 41% of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night were in crashes involving a drunken driver. Adults between the ages of 21 and 34 had the highest percentage (39%) of deaths in drunken-driving crashes on Halloween night in 2018.
“It’s been a tough year for all Kentuckians, but we must remain vigilant and continue making responsible choices to keep each other safe,” Beshear said in the release. “Halloween falls on a weekend so there’s potential for indoor gatherings to peak. I want to encourage Kentuckians to celebrate safely by following health guidelines and making plans for a sober ride home if you plan to drink. A few preventive measures can mean the difference between life and death.”
“We all share the road and can make it safer for everyone by practicing safe behaviors like buckling up, putting the phone down and driving sober to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths on Kentucky roadways,” said Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.
“If you are under the influence of any substance and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself,” said KYTC State Highway Engineer James Ballinger. “Even one drink can impair judgement, so we’re simply asking partygoers to plan their sober ride home in advance, before decision-making abilities are affected.”
The release said there were more than 4,700 total collisions involving an impaired driver in Kentucky last year, resulting in more than 2,200 injuries and 138 deaths
“Drunken driving is 100 percent preventable,” Ballinger said. “You should never put yourself or others at risk because you made the choice to drink and drive.”
The release also advised for people who think they have spotted a drunk driver to call law enforcement. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) toll-free line can be dialed directly at 1-800-222-5555, or people can use the one-touch dial feature through the KSP app. Callers will remain anonymous and should give a description of the vehicle, location, direction of travel and license number if possible.
