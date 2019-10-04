MURRAY — Drought conditions are widespread throughout the state, with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet issuing a press release stating that all of Kentucky’s counties are experiencing some level of drought.
The release said that a level 2 drought declaration has been issued in 78 counties, with the remaining 42 counties experiencing level 1 drought conditions. A Level 2 drought declaration has been issued for areas in eastern, central and parts of western Kentucky and could lead to substantial agricultural losses, diminished stream flows in small streams and rivers and increases in the occurrence of wildfires. If drought conditions persist, it is expected that some water utilities will have difficulties treating water and may begin issuing conservation advisories or implementing water-use restrictions due to limited water supplies.
A Level 1 drought declaration has been issued for areas in western and northeastern Kentucky indicating moderate to severe drought conditions have developed primarily affecting soil moisture and vegetative health. Serious impacts to agricultural water needs, an increased wildfire risk, abnormally low flows in streams, and resultant water quality issues can be expected in the designated areas.
Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service in Paducah, said that much of Calloway County is experiencing a state 1 drought, with parts in southwestern Calloway County experiencing level 2 conditions.
“A level 1 drought is considered abnormally dry,” Holland said. “We have been stuck in that category for about two weeks now. The new drought monitor came out (Thursday), and most of the county is still in a stage 1 drought, and the very southwestern tip of the county is in a stage 2, which is considered to be a moderate drought.”
Holland said the stages are based on the amount of rainfall and the amount of soil moisture present. According to the release, the state has been experiencing unprecedented dryness, with most locations recording little to no precipitation during the month of September. This lack of precipitation, combined with record heat, has led to rapidly deteriorating conditions.
“The combination of hot, dry weather that set in across Kentucky in August reached an unprecedented level during September, based on the period of record dating back to 1895,” said Stu Foster, state climatologist for Kentucky in the release. “As a result, drought conditions have developed rapidly as we enter what is climatologically the driest time of the year.”
The release said that while public water supplies are not seriously affected at this time, persistent drought conditions will increase the risk of water shortage conditions, especially for those systems relying on small lakes, small headwater streams and wells located in drought-vulnerable aquifers. Low water levels in lakes can also lead to water quality issues that could present treatment challenges for utilities.
The release said the Kentucky Division of Water will continue to monitor all the state’s water systems and their sources of supply, and will inform the public of any changes that may lead to water shortages.
According to the release, the hot, dry conditions have had a serious impact on agricultural interests in the state, especially when it comes to cattle production. Severely diminished pasture conditions have led to limited fall grazing, and in turn, forced many producers to feed winter hay well ahead of schedule. Numerous county agents are reporting hay yields cut in half, while moisture availability has put a halt to pasture renovations.
In the release, Matt Dixon, with the UK Ag Weather Center, said data at the weather center showed the state averaged only 0.28 inches of rain during the month.
“This has led farm ponds and streams to diminish tremendously, which has pushed some producers to start hauling water,” Dixon said in the release.
The forecast shows relief from the record heat beginning later this week, but the long-term outlooks indicates below-normal precipitation for the next 30 days.
Holland said there is some light rain on the horizon this weekend, but dry conditions will likely continue for weeks.
“We have a decent chance of some light rain, Sunday and Sunday night, but totals will be under a half-inch for those areas that do get rain,” Holland said. “Some areas will probably miss out, but some areas could pick up a tenth to two-tenths of an inch of rain. After that, we are going to go back into a prolonged dry stretch for the next week or two after that. So the situation will probably get worse before it gets better. There is not a system coming up in the next two weeks that will pull us out of this drought.”
Holland said that the county remains under a burn ban, and that residents need to exercise caution and common sense in dry conditions.
“All of Calloway is under a burn ban,” Holland said. “People don’t need to be burning anything. There were a couple of fires this week near Lynn Grove and Hazel. People just need to use common sense; not only are we under a burn ban, but this is the time of year where there are special restrictions on burning. It is going to be pretty windy over the next two days, so there will be an increased risk of field fires in that time.”
