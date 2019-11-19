DEXTER/HARDIN — Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James T. Jameson says that events like last week’s graduation ceremony of the Calloway/Marshall County Drug Court program produce the highest amount of satisfaction from his job.
It is because it provides tangible evidence, evidence he can see with his own eyes, that his efforts and the efforts of many others are paying dividends.
“As far as emotional impact and reward for work, it’s definitely at the top,” Jameson said of Thursday’s ceremony that saw nine participants graduate from the rigorous two-year program. “That’s the most we’ve had graduate since I’ve been judge and they’re a great group. This may sound strange, but we hate to lose them because that group has been really good for when we bring in new individuals and they’ve been making sure that the new ones walk the line.
“So I would say that we’ve had the most success with that group in that period of time. They’re just a fantastic group and that’s why this was a very emotional event. They’ve made our job easier and we’re going to miss them.”
This kind of success becomes even more important when one considers where it is happening. The 42nd Circuit has steadily climbed the ladder of Kentucky court systems when it comes to handling cases related to drugs and alcohol. Statistics last year showed that the 42nd was the ninth busiest in the commonwealth, and the vast majority of its cases are connected to substance abuse – perhaps as high as 98%.
These cases also originate in many socioeconomic backgrounds, which is why Thursday’s keynote speaker, Cathy Myers, who is a previous graduate of the program, emphasized how there is a stigma that is attached to addiction.
“Stigma is defined as a set of negative and often unfair beliefs that a society, or a group of individuals have about a particular circumstance, quality or person. Fueled by misinformation, there is a great deal of stigma surrounding addiction and behavioral health disorders,” Myers said in her speech during the ceremony at the Dexter/Hardin United Methodist Church that stands on the Calloway/Marshall county line. “The negative influence of stigma is far-reaching. It can cause avoidance, rejection, discrimination, and isolation. Ultimately, stigma can lead to guilt and shame, causing people to hide their addiction and prevent them from seeking treatment.
“There’s no medication to cure addiction. The addict must choose recovery over unhealthy behaviors. Just like a diabetic choosing a healthy diet and exercise program over a sedentary lifestyle eating junk food. So society must stop moralizing and smirking at a person with the disease of addiction and start creating opportunities for proper treatment. We must shine a light on those in recovery.”
“Our speaker that night has quite a resumé. She is a nurse and we are seeing a lot more of that where individuals with even college degrees are coming before us,” Jameson said. “That was very rare, say, a year ago. I’d say, on every docket, we have at least one person with a college degree with charges related to drug abuse.”
Jameson acknowledges that not all Drug Court graduates remain drug-free the rest of their lives, but the success rate is significant. Still, relapses do happen.
“We’ve had many graduates tell us that they were worried to graduate because they’re afraid that might slip back into what they were doing before if they didn’t have that structure to keep them accountable,” he said, noting that participants that fail are victims of underestimating their opponent. “They think, ‘Well, I’ve been sober two years. I’ve got this whooped!’ To anyone who has been through addiction, though, the reality is that you never have it truly beat. You have to stay on it and the support of others is the key, be it through Celebrate Recovery or Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous. That’s the form of support that works.”
No source of support is more important than that of family, and at least one moment seemed to define that Thursday. It came during the presentation of Calloway graduate identified as Kim K. that was preceded by a video featuring his brother, admitting in the opening, “When I heard you wanted to go to Drug Court, I had absolutely no faith in you.”
His tone changed by the end.
“But now I’m proud to have my brother back!” the brother said in the video.
Jameson is joined by Jeanie Carson and Shelly Groves in leading the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.