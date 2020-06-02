CALVERT CITY — The usual way of having the periodic graduation ceremony for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit Drug Court class is not available.
Normally, this would involve a large gathering, consisting of the graduates, their families, friends, even local and sometimes area court and law enforcement officials inside a venue, such as a church. So, as Thursday’s ceremony to honor the road taken for four participants from Calloway and Marshall counties approached, a new way of having this event was needed.
And that is why it will be beneath the stars this week, complete with a silver screen, at the Calvert City Drive-In in northern Marshall County.
“We’re really excited about this, and I hope it’s as great as I think it’s going to be,” said 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James T. Jameson Monday, discussing what will be showing at the popular venue, starting at about 8:15 Thursday night. “The only movie that will be playing will be the one we produce for the graduates.
“Traditionally, since I’ve been judge, we’ve been shooting videos of family members and close friends of the graduates who can attest to what they were like before Drug Court and after Drug Court and it’s usually pretty emotional. In fact, Chad Darnall (a former longtime photographer with Paducah television station WPSD Local 6) is putting together the production (Monday night) and we’ll have those ready for Thursday night.
“I’m also hoping to meet with (theater owner) John Harrington sometime this week at the drive-in to go over what technology is available. The idea is we hope, and think, we’ll be able to present it hopefully like a live movie. We reached out to the Harrington family, which owns the Calvert City Drive-In, and they were excited about the idea. We think it’ll be a fun and unique way to continue on with this event.”
Jameson said it was program director Jeanie Carson who came across the idea to try the drive-in as the venue for the ceremony. It is with Carson, her assistant Shelly Groves and Jameson with whom the class members spend most of their time during the rigorous two-year program.
However, starting in March, Jameson said the final stages of this program for the 2020 class became very difficult because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus.
“They were a hard-fought four,” he said of the class that will be honored Thursday. “It’s been a difficult time of adjustment for everybody, but especially those that struggle with addiction because, right now, they don’t have the resources available that they normally would have, and in-person contact is priceless when it comes to sobriety.
“It’s been a tough time, but these guys have pushed through and stayed the course despite all of the challenges and they’re reaping the benefits.”
Jameson said the public and public officials are also invited to attend. He stressed that, while the drive-in has gained a major reputation for food items it serves during movie showings, particularly its cheeseburgers, no food will be served Thursday. The drive-in will remain closed until June 8.
Jameson said he recommends visitors bring a mask to wear over their faces. He said plans are for most of the participants to remain in vehicles during the event, but a mask is recommended for anyone who, for whatever reason, would be leaving a vehicle.
Drug Court is a court-administered program developed by the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) several years ago to address the growing drug addiction problem in Kentucky.
