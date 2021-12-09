DEXTER – Chief Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson and the staff of the Drug Courts for Marshall and Calloway Counties have set this year’s fall graduation for Drug Court participants for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. The public, media, and all public officials are invited and encouraged to come and support these members of our community as we celebrate their sobriety and re-entry into society as contributing citizens.
“At a time when many jails are struggling to find space to house inmates or pay for them, it is critical that we find better options for dealing with drug addiction in Kentucky; drug court is one of those very successful options,” Jameson said. “Besides dealing with overcrowding, providing drug treatment is just the right thing to do for those that are in the judicial system due to drug use only. Drug Court is one way to do that,” continued Jameson.
“We invite the members of the community that are interested in recovery, a problem that affects us all, to come join us Thursday at the Dexter-Hardin Methodist Church and see what we’re about,” Jameson said. “Our drug court is very proud of the several individuals that will be graduating It’s important for members of the community to encourage these graduates as they transition. Seeing strangers take time to support them helps our graduates succeed, and that’s a win for everyone.”
Drug Court is a court-administered program developed by the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) several years ago to address the growing drug addiction problem in Kentucky. amie Jameson serves voluntarily as chief administrator of the Marshall & Calloway drug courts. However, the program is administrated by a team consisting of representatives from Marshall & Calloway Sheriff’s offices, probation & parole, the Commonwealth attorney’s office, drug court staff, and a representative of the Ky. Dept. of Public Advocacy.
The graduation will be held at the Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church, 5161 Radio Road, in Dexter in the main sanctuary. The featured speaker will be Marshall County Commissioner Monti Collins. Video presentations from family members of the graduates will be presented.
