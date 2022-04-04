MURRAY – Calloway County Sheriff’s Office’s deputies arrested and charged two Calloway County residents late last week as a result of continuing months-long investigations.
On Thursday, deputies located and arrested Casondra E. Houk, 43, of Murray, in relation to an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in Calloway County. At the time of her arrest, Houk was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, CCSO said. Houk was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), over 2 grams; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); and possession of drug parapheranlia. Houk was lodged in the Calloway County Jail. If convicted, Houk could face up to 20 years in prison for these offenses, CCSO said.
On Friday, deputies located and arrested Derell T. Ward, 36, of Murray, related to an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of cocaine and marijuana in Calloway County. At the time of his arrest, Ward was also found to be in possession of marijuana, CCSO said. Ward was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine); one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), less than 4 grams; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); trafficking in marijuana; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ward was lodged in the Calloway County Jail. If convicted, Ward could face up to 20 years in prison for these offenses, CCSO said.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.