MURRAY — Abnormally dry conditions of the past few weeks allowed a field fire to claim several acres of a field Friday afternoon west of Hazel.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Capt. Tim Manning said that starting just before 2 p.m., southwest winds caused the flames to quickly move on a field along Bakers Crossroads. This is just north of the West State Line Road, about three miles west of Hazel. In all, the fire consumed five to six acres before firefighters were able to gain the upper hand after about 2 1/2 hours.
However, Manning said this easily could have been much worse.
“It started from inside a corn header of a combine, and the combine actually was on fire for a time,” Manning said of how quick action from the combine’s driver prevented this situation from becoming a major challenge for responding units.
“Luckily, that farmer had five gallons of water that he keeps on the combine for just such a situation and he as able to get that fire out before we arrived. The fire was somewhere inside the header, but it never went beyond that. This could’ve been real bad. We’re fortunate that he got it put out.”
Had the entire combine become involved, that would have meant firefighters would have had two separate blazes to face. Instead, it was just the one and, while the dry conditions of the past few weeks did help the fire grow, with flames reaching at least 10 feet and possibly higher at times, they actually gave CCFR an advantage that Manning said ultimately proved key to winning the battle.
“Due to those dry conditions, we are fortunate that we can actually get our smaller tanker trucks out at the edge of the fire because that allows them to do what we call pump and roll,” Manning said. “That means that we’re able to keep putting water on the flames while the truck is able to keep rolling. Eventually, that helped us bring everything under control.”
While the activity of burning was not the cause of Friday afternoon’s fire, Manning said the speed at which the fire spread shows how the dry conditions can cause a situation to worsen quickly.
“Until it rains consistently, I would suggest to everybody right now that you watch what you burn,” he said. “No, we don’t have a (county) burn ban in place, but it would help us if you’re going to burn anything outside right now that you stay with it, stay close and have provisions in place, mainly water, in case that fire was to get out of control.”
Manning said this is the third field fire call CCFR has had this week, which he said is a bit surprising.
“Actually, I’m quite shocked by that. Normally, when it’s dry like this, we have quite a few more calls, but that’s not happening this time around,” he said.
Manning said 15 firefighters supplied eight vehicles — all of which were either small tankers, brush trucks or off-road vehicles.
•••
Manning said CCFR did have another call earlier in the day on Friday. This was for a tobacco barn fire on Erwin Road west of Murray.
Manning said that like many tobacco barn calls CCFR gets, this one resulted in the structure being lost as the barn was already engulfed in flames by the time CCFR got the call, relegating responding units to do little more than prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures or tree lines.
Manning said an investigation of the fire indicates that it is possible that gusts from some moderately strong winds that morning might have crept inside the barn, causing embers to begin traveling. He also said the owner of the barn said the tobacco that was being fired at the time — about 2.9 acres’ worth — was extremely dry, meaning it would not have taken but a few sparks to ignite the barn.
Manning said nine firefighters and five trucks responded to this blaze, which was reported at about 8 a.m. He said firefighters were on the scene until about 9:30.
