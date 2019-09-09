MURRAY — Dry conditions accompanied by high heat indices can be expected by residents of Murray and Calloway County this week.
Murray’s Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service in Paducah, said dry conditions are expected to continue this week, along with temperatures in the mid-90s. Holland said heat indices on some days will break the 100-degree mark, so that should prompt caution for local residents when engaging in outdoor activities.
“For the most part, it is going to be dry, at least for the next week,” Holland said. “There will be a very small chance, probably about a 10% chance, of a pop-up shower or storm on Tuesday. Odds favor us staying dry, but Tuesday appears to be the best chance for any type of rain across the region.”
Holland said it will be a very hot week, with highs in the mid-90s Monday through Friday. He said head index values will be in the 100-105 degree range.
“People need to use caution,” Holland said. “If they are a school coach, coaching football, soccer or band, they need to give their students plenty of breaks and have them drink plenty of water.
“We will have a weak cold front come through later Friday and Friday night that will increase the cloud cover somewhat for the weekend, and give us about a 20-30% chance of a scatter shower or storm, but I don’t think anything widespread.”
Holland said that as of Sunday, the county was not officially in any type of drought, but that new drought maps come out each Thursday.
“I do expect that we will probably be in the first stage of a drought, which is called abnormally dry,” Holland said. “We have been pretty dry the past couple of weeks, and all of the farmers and people who are wanting to burn stuff need to use extreme caution. With all of the corn, wheat and bean fields, it won’t take more than a quick spark to make them go up in flames.”
Holland said that while there is no official burn ban in effect in Calloway County, people should exercise extreme caution in dry conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.