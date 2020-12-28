MURRAY — Damage is believed to be minimal from a water leak that was reported at the Curris Center on the Murray State University campus.
Murray State Interim Police Chief Jeff Gentry said it was Patrolman Michael D’Elia who first spotted the problem at about 4:15 Saturday afternoon while on a routine foot patrol of the campus. Gentry said that D’Elia reported that, upon first glance, water was pouring from several places of the northwest side of the building, resulting in a response from both Murray State Facilities Management and the Murray Fire Department.
“The good news is that it appears this is confined to one side of the building. You’re not seeing water all through the building,” said Murray State Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley, who arrived at the building shortly after the leak was first reported. “If you look (at the first floor of the building from just inside the main entrance off Chestnut Street), you can see that the east side is completely dry. That’s also true to the rear of the building as well.
“We don’t know yet what the water has done as far as damage, but from what we’re seeing, it’s manageable.”
When Facilities Management and the fire department arrived, water was still falling from the upper portion of the building in multiple areas near the walkway that allows travelers to enjoy shelter from the elements for a short time as they are heading north from the campus mall toward the front entrance area of the building. However, D’Elia said the flow of the water had significantly slowed once those agencies arrived.
“It was just pouring out when I first saw it,” he said.
Gentry said that, while he does not have a building or engineering background, he said he is pretty certain that this incident will not rival an earlier water-related problem that developed within the building. This came several years ago after a heavy snowfall resulted in a collapse of the building’s roof.
“I forget what year it was, but (snow) got on top of the roof and went through,” he recalled. “It was one of those where we had a lot of snow on the roof and the drains froze. Then the sun came out and it thawed the snow and it thawed it too much and it caved in.This one doesn’t appear to be as bad, I hope.”
The previous days had brought some of the coldest temperatures the Murray area has had in about a year, with overnight lows diving into the mid-teens and daytime highs failing to reach above freezing. Dudley also said two new boiler systems had been installed in the just-completed fall semester, but she said nothing associated with that operation is believed to have been involved in Saturday’s issue.
“(Responding agencies) have deemed it as something with a water fan coil unit (with the building’s air conditioning system),” she said, adding that once power to the building was deactivated, cleanup was expected to begin later that night. “Oh yeah, we’ll start with getting this place ready (for the spring 2021 semester that starts in mid-January) tonight. We’ll get it dried out, then start working with getting it cleaned up. We should be able to get (the building) ready for January.”
The Curris Center is the main gathering point for students, offering several food options, as well as spaces to study or socialize, along with utilizing the internet. It is also home of the Murray State University Bookstore, as well as several meeting rooms, including the third-floor ballroom that serves as one of the main events venues on the campus.
None of those areas were being used Saturday as the building, like the entire campus, is closed during the holiday break.
“When universities are closed and you don’t have people in buildings, you have more risk of things like this,” Dudley said. “They don’t get identified as soon as you need them to.
“Thankfully, (Murray State police) did a walk-through the Curris Center today.”
“We make sure we’re doing that every day, especially with the campus closed like this,” Gentry said.
