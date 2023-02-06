DUI leads to drug arrest

A Murray man was arrested Saturday for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Jonathan Drum, 40, of Murray, after observing him driving on South 12th Street in a manner which indicated the vehicle was being operated by an intoxicated subject. Drum failed the standardized field sobriety tests. Deputies located methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Drum was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances, first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), second offense, and was lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.