MURRAY – Sandra Duncan Thurman of Murray has had a dream for many years to put artificial turf on the small dog park in the Murray-Calloway County Central Park.
“I went to a park board meeting, but no one seemed interested,” said Sandra.
She decided to continue to pursue this project and reached out to a company in Nashville that specializes in artificial turf for dog parks.
“I talked to him about what I envisioned and he told me how the project could be completed and sent me some samples of turf.”
Sandra said Linda Cherry and Debbie Smith became interested in this project and they have continued to plug away to make this dream a reality.
Since the city of Murray took over the running of the park, the original park board was dissolved. Mayor Rogers appointed a temporary park committee who has been given the task of finding a way to open the city pool next summer. There is a committee, now called the Ambassadors of the City Park. Previously, it had been called Friends of the Park. This is a group of volunteers who want to help support the park through fundraising and other events.
Sandra took this idea to the Ambassadors’ meeting and was told she could fundraise for this project because there was no money in the park budget.
Sandra is now forming a committee under the umbrella of the Ambassadors and has set up a post office box to receive donations.
“I want the public to get involved,” said Sandra. “The small dog park is separated from the large dog park and the advantage of artificial turf on the small dog park would be that it would no longer be muddy after a rain, and the only maintenance needed is a water hose to clean the turf. I also think people will be more apt to pick up after their dog. There will be bags and signs on every wall inside the area.”
Sandra said, in the long run, this would be less expensive than having to bring in loads of dirt for the park.
The cost to put turf on the small dog park is $29,000, Sandra said. And she has come up with a name for this project - Paws for a Cause.
“There are a ton of people from around this area who use our dog park,” she said.”It is a very busy place.”
Sandra said when the dog park was originally created, Linda Cherry and her daughter basically did it on their own.
Debbie Smith is planning to have a large yard sale at her home at 97 Van Cleve Road on Nov. 19, and all proceeds will be donated to the Paws for a Cause fundraiser.
Checks may be sent to Sandra Duncan Thurman, P.O. Box 1151, Murray, KY. Checks must be made to Ambassadors of the City Park and memo Paws for a Cause.
If interested in more information or to volunteer, call Sandra at 270-293-5787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.