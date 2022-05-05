MURRAY – Blessing boxes are small-scale food pantries that are stocked by individual community members to provide free food to anyone in need, and Calloway County is dotted with them. In addition to the 40+ free-standing pantries, there are at least 10 little libraries, a box specifically for art supplies and even one for animal food and supplies. These boxes operate on an honor system – leave what you can, take what you need with no questions asked. In October 2021, Soup for the Soul placed a refrigerated blessing box downtown; and soon, Murray will add a second refrigerated box thanks to aspiring Eagle Scout Elijah Taylor.
The 18-year-old recently completed his Eagle Scout project, meaning that, upon Board of Review approval, he will culminate his 10 years as a member of Boy Scouts of America (BSA) by achieving the prestigious Eagle rank. His father, Charles Taylor, was the motivating force behind the teen’s desire to pursue the highest rank in the BSA. “He got his Eagle Scout rank, and that’s what inspired me to push and get mine… if I do get it.”
Eagle Scout projects have to benefit either a school, religious institution or the community and are broken down into three phases – writing the proposal and getting approval for the proposed project, developing the plan for accomplishing the project and then implementing the plan. The scout then leads a small group of helpers, often including family members and other scouts, procures the funds and materials needed and works with the beneficiary of the project.
The project began around six months ago. His father had been a part of building Soup for the Soul’s refrigerated blessing box, which gave him the idea that it might be a doable project that would be beneficial to the community. He connected with University Church of Christ and they were interested in having the box placed at the church.
The large cabinet on the left (see photo) will house a full-sized refrigerator that was donated by Lowe’s. Some of the materials for the box were also donated, such as the metal for the roof. All of the wood was supplied by Murray Lumber.
Greg DeLancey, a deacon at the church, served as the Beneficiary Representative for Elijah’s project. “Elijah’s thought of making that happen was really good,” he said. “I applaud his desire to create something like that.”
“Eagle projects are about showing leadership and doing so in a way that benefits the community, the environment, churches and other things like that,” Taylor said. “For my project, the people that will benefit are the people who are less fortunate or can’t afford to buy food. This is my way of stepping up and putting forth effort for the community to make it a better place.”
Taylor said he learned on the first day of building that his original plan was not detailed enough to account for all structural components necessary for the box. Even with the setbacks on day one, the builders were able to complete the build and deliver the box to the church in four days. Taylor said the hardest part of the project was attaching the glass panels to the doors. Building the metal roof was difficult, too. “Sparks were flying everywhere,” he said.
Eagle Scout projects are designed to benefit communities; however, the process of seeing the project through from conceptualization to successful completion can have a profound impact on the scout themselves. Charles said that he has been happy to see how much Elijah has grown throughout the six-month process.
“We’ve seen him mature quite a bit,” he said. “It kind of forces you to mature going through all of the requirements (of the project). He gave a testimonial at the Friends of Scouting which was a couple of weeks back, and he had something prepared. He went up there, and I noticed he wasn’t looking at his paper at all, but he was able to represent himself well – what he said was better than what he had prepared. So, it has helped him with not just communication, but being able to relate to people better.”
The box is located on the north side of the University Church of Christ, 801 N 12th St. As of Wednesday, the refrigerator had not been placed inside the cabinet. Church deacons met Wednesday night to discuss any outstanding tasks required to get the box operational, but, as of press time, the hope was to have it open in the next couple of weeks.
