MURRAY – As the sad news broke Sunday night of the untimely death of Nashville, Tennessee-based singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, several locals were remembering their brief encounters with him and the two “electric” shows he performed in Murray in 2009.
Earle was an acclaimed musician most associated with the folk, country and Americana genres, but in addition to the Billboard 200 album chart, his albums had charted on Billboard’s U.S. Country, Rock, Indie and Folk charts, as well as the Top Heatseekers chart. He first made a name for himself in 2007 with a six-song EP called “Yuma” before releasing his debut full-length album, “The Good Life,” the following year. He would go on to release eight albums in an 11-year period, with his last album, “The Saint of Lost Causes,” coming out in May 2019.
According to NPR, Earle won the Americana Music Honors & Awards’ New and Emerging Artist of the Year in 2009, and followed it up in 2011 by winning song of the year for “Harlem River Blues,” the title track from his third album. Earle was the son of Steve Earle, the famous country/rock/ folk singer-songwriter. Although they played in similar genres, their styles were quite different and Justin maintained his independence, only playing a small handful of shows with his father during his career. Justin was named for Townes Van Zandt, an influential Texas singer-songwriter who was a close friend of Steve’s and died in 1997.
In 2009, Earle played two shows on Murray State University’s campus in the same year, a rarity that doesn’t appear to have happened with any other out-of-town artists before or since. The first was in February, a few weeks before the release of his second album, “Midnight at the Movies,” and the second was in September. The shows were part of the Lovett Live Onstage series, in which musicians played on a raised platform in the center of the upstage area and the audience sat close-by at tables, chairs and couches. The series was meant to create an intimate, coffee shop-like atmosphere and was the brainchild of the late Jim Carter, who was Murray State’s vice president for institutional advancement and a passionate music fan.
Jim’s son, Austin Carter, is currently the morning host/operations manager at WKMS, Murray State’s public radio station, and worked part-time at the station in 2009. He said he was living in Nashville when “Yuma” came out and listened to it constantly prior to Earle’s first album. He said he interviewed Earle on-air for WKMS before he came to Murray, and while it is well-known that Earle struggled with drug addiction since he was very young, Carter said he seemed to be in a good place at that time.
“I think I might have talked to him the first time he came, and I think he was in a lot better place at that point in time with some of the issues he was facing,” Carter said. “He was just really kind of upbeat, and I remember that performance more than anything. He was just so electric that night. He was like a live wire, really. He was playing fast and singing his heart out. It was just such an amazing experience for me because I played music and was a singer-songwriter myself as well and was really focusing on that at that point in time, and was a big Steve Earle fan and a big Townes Van Zandt fan. So just getting to be in the presence of Justin was really kind of an amazing thing because you could sense that he just came from that lineage – truly amazing writers. He was so talented and just had so much of an awareness of the tradition that he came from, but I’m sure that was also a burden to him in a certain way as well.”
Although Earle had struggled with substance abuse most of his life, authorities and family members have not released a cause of death as of Monday.
Matt Parker was the assistant facilities manager for Lovett Auditorium and the former Regional Special Events (now the CFSB Center) when Earle played in Murray. Although he is currently furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parker is now the senior concerts manager for Kentucky Performing Arts, so he manages programming for the famous Brown Theatre and three other venues. Although he credits Jim Carter for being the main force for getting artists like Earle to come to Murray, he said those concerts really marked a turning point in his career.
Parker said the first Murray show in February 2009 was on the heels of Earle’s first album, while the second show that fall was part of the “Midnight at the Movies” tour. He said Earle traveled light with a small band and was incredibly easy to deal with.
“He was super easy to deal with, and honestly, working with Justin and his agent at the time, Andrew Colvin, really opened up a lot of avenues for Lovett Live,” Parker said. “Andrew was also responsible for Jason Isbell, who was onstage (in 2011), but then Jason went on to be so much bigger. But all that happened because of Andrew, so by booking Justin that first time, we were able to establish a relationship and trust and a working partnership. Being able to work with Justin was great because he was an amazing artist, talent and songwriter, but it also opened up a lot of other opportunities for Lovett Live in general.”
Parker added, “It’s a terrible loss because he’s such a great songwriter, and (it’s tragic) any time you lose somebody that has that type of control over their words with the music and is a true poet; there’s so little of that (type of talent) to go around anymore. It’s the same reason you celebrate an artist like a Tyler Childers, who’s really pushing roots/country music, and Sturgill Simpson before he went in another direction. There’s so little (true roots and Americana music) left that you celebrate the ones that are there and you certainly mourn the ones that you lose. And Justin certainly fit in that pocket.”
Payton Arant said she moved to Murray in 2008 and saw Earle play at Lovett. While she and her husband, Josh, were fans of his music, Josh was also a big fan of Townes Van Zandt. Because of their love of their music and the fact that they liked the name, they named the second of their three sons Townes, who is now 9.
Arant is originally from Bristol, Tennessee, and she said she also attended a show with her family in her hometown when Earle played at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots festival.
“We saw him in Bristol at Rhythm and Roots, and my mom, she’s crazy, and she went up and talked to him and said, ‘My daughter named her son after you!’” Arant said.
Arant works with Carter’s wife, Megan Ware-Carter, at McConnell Insurance, and she said it was through her that she learned about Earle’s death.
“I was texting Megan and she said, ‘Austin’s mourning Justin Townes Earle’s death,’ and I said, ‘What do you mean? No! He didn’t die.’”
She added, “Our whole family loves music. It’s sad, but we have the music still.”
Tracy Ross is currently the program director at WKMS and host of “Sounds Good” and “Beyond the Edge.” He said he heard the news of Earle’s death Sunday night when John McMillen, who also hosts shows for the station, texted him. While he never got a chance to interview Earle, he did attend both of the 2009 concerts and has very fond memories of them.
“Austin was the one who introduced me to his music because he was a huge fan of his even before he ever came here,” Ross said. “I did see him play twice and I will never forget how he was very commanding of the stage. He was a really tall, lanky guy, and ‘carnival barker’ might not be the right word, but he was kind of like a ringleader or carnival barker the way he commanded the stage and addressed the audience. That’s what I really remember – him being in complete control of that stage. And although a lot of people probably were there just to see him because they knew who his father was, I think anybody in that audience, if they weren’t converted beforehand, they definitely were by the time they left.”
