MURRAY – With Kentucky’s primary election set for a week from today, early voting begins Thursday.
The election law passed by the General Assembly in 2022 allows early voting to take place the Thursday, Friday and Saturday the week before Election Day. Early in-person voting for Calloway County residents will be at the Robert O. Miller Courthouse Annex from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“The big thing I want to remind the voters that on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, anybody can go to the (judge-executive’s office) building to vote,” said Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner. “It’s early voting; there’s no excuse (required), so they’re good to go. They need to have their driver’s license with them (to show when they check in).”
Faulkner also reminded voters that Kentucky observes closed primary elections. Since there are fewer than 25 Murray City Council candidates and only two candidates running for mayor, no non-partisan will be on the primary election ballot. This means only registered Democrats and Republicans will be able to vote until November’s general election.
Faulkner said she is glad the new elections law allows voters so many options for when and where to vote, and she hopes this will lead to higher turnout. If voters have any questions about their registration status or any other issues, Faulkner encouraged them to call her office at 270-753-3923 or to visit govote.ky.gov.
The last day for excused, in-person absentee voting is Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the County Clerk’s Office. To be eligible to vote absentee, a voter must meet one of the following requirements: you are a student who resides temporarily outside of his/her county; you or your spouse has surgery/hospitalization scheduled during early voting and Election Day; you are a Kentucky resident serving in the military and currently confined to a military base; you are in the last trimester of pregnancy; you temporarily reside outside the state but are still eligible to vote in Kentucky; your age, disability or illness will prevent you from attending early voting or Election Day vote centers; your employment requires you to work all days and hours the polls are open during no-excuse early voting and Election Day; you are an election officer scheduled to work this election cycle.
On Election Day, May 17, voting centers will be open at five locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, and voters may cast ballots at any center they wish. The locations are: the CFSB Center, New Concord Church of Christ, Elm Grove Baptist Church, Hazel Baptist Church and Kirksey Baptist Church. Before the Kentucky General Assembly passed a law last year allowing voting centers, each of the 23 individual precincts had its own polling place.
Any absentee voter planning to mail a paper ballot must follow the instruction sheet, sign all indicated signature lines, mark their ballots and return the ballot in the provided envelope. They may mail it to the County Clerk’s Office or place it in one of the drop boxes currently located outside the courthouse.
