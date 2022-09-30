MURRAY – The fifth annual Sid Easley Lecture Series, hosted by the Murray State University History Department, was held last week featuring guest lecturer Dr. Melanie Beals Goan, associate professor of history at the University of Kentucky and author of “A Simple Justice: Kentucky Women Fight for the Vote”
“It was great,” Goan said of the event. “The audience, especially the question/answer part. … The number of questions and the details people were interested in was really exciting for me to see people be very curious about it and want to know more, and I was really impressed with everyone and the connections they were making to what I talked about.”
According to Goan, there is more to the story of women’s suffrage in the U.S. than most are taught in history class.
“The way we typically learn history in these little discrete chunks of information, and it’s really simplified,” Goan explained. “With the suffrage movement, what that has turned into is, for most people, the story of Seneca Falls, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony are in the story. That’s what we remember, the textbook ‘chunk,’ and most people don’t go beyond that. When you start to, then you see the complications, and it’s really remarkable but much more difficult to sum up in just a couple of words or a paragraph. … It’s multiple players with multiple agendas and not always the purest of motives. It’s a human story, and humans are complicated.”
It is not widely taught that, prior to the ratification of the 19th amendment, millions of American women already had the right to vote. In 1919, women had full suffrage in 15 states, most of which were in the west, and had no voting rights in 12 states, mostly in the south; the remaining states only allowed women to vote in specific types of elections.
“Utah women get the vote very early, and some have argued that polygamy has a lot to do with it and defending polygamy, as a matter of fact,” Goan said. “So, people who study suffrage in the west will often really stress that it’s not always that they’re so enlightened in these areas, but there’s often an ulterior motive. It’s often beyond the women themselves, the impetus for that. So, in the west you have certain cases, on a state-by-state basis, you can kind of look and see what were the issues of the day and, often, that’s factored into women getting the vote.”
In Kentucky, tax-paying women, like widows, were voting in school board elections as early as 1838, predating any kind of suffrage movement in the U.S. and making the state one of the first to grant the vote to women.
“It was only in certain parts of the state because some communities had already created public school systems, but this was part of an act to create school districts in some of these unorganized places,” Goan explained. “… I think it was less about gender and more about property rights and as a taxpayer, they were concerned that you should have influence; if you were paying school taxes, you should have a voice in those matters.”
Goan has taught Kentucky history for many years. By her account, she had always talked about the 19th Amendment in Kentucky in discussions around progressivism and mentioned Laura Clay and Madeline McDowell Breckenridge.
“I would talk about them very briefly and always would say Laura Clay didn’t support the 19th Amendment and, basically, it’s because she was a racist,” Goan said. “I had told that in a very short, abbreviated (way); I didn’t really know the backstory, but I had always shared that. But those were the only two suffragists from Kentucky that I knew (before writing the book). I would say that, across the state, that was the extent of really anyone’s knowledge.”
While researching for “A Simple Justice,” Goan, of course, learned more about Clay and McDowell Breckenridge, but she found several other Kentucky women who made their mark on the suffragist movement, women such as Josephine Henry, Mary Ellen Britton and Eugenia Farmer. But more than just the names, Goan uncovered the interplay of racism in the suffragist movement.
Laura Clay tried to tap into existing women’s organizations instead of reinventing the wheel. She works through existing channels, such as Woman’s Christian Temperance Union and Daughters of the Confederacy, providing a large number of women she can access very efficiently.
Kentucky women lost their right to vote in school board elections in 1901. Goan said that largely stemmed from superintendent elections in Lexington.
The message Goan hopes the audience took away is that the story of voting rights in America is an ongoing story.
“America has been this grand democratic experiment,” she said. “We’re in a better place today than we were 100 years ago, but, like I pointed out (in the lecture), voting rights are not guaranteed in our Constitution or our Bill of Rights. … I think the awareness of these battles that have taken place help us to remember our own role that we have to play in protecting democracy and continuing to make it better. I think we’re still on this journey to take those revolutionary ideals and put them into place. We’re still getting there; we still have work to do.”
Goan referenced the late Dr. Duane Bolin’s work during her lecture and expressed her condolences to his colleagues in the History Department. In a follow-up interview, she elaborated on Bolin’s work and his influence.
“When I think of Kentucky historians, Duane Bolin, for years, has been one of the top ones that I think of,” she said. “Duane was such a gracious guy. I’d met him years ago in a teaching organization we were involved in, and from the moment you met him, you knew he was kind and generous and the kind of person you could go to with a question and he was always willing to share his expertise and I think had students’ best interests at heart and was a role model to us all.”
