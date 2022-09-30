Easley lecture

Dr. Melanie Beals Goan, left, was the guest lecturer for the 2022 Easley Lecture Series, an annual series honoring the legacy of Sid Easley. After the lecture, she posed with Murray State University History Department Chair Dr. Kathy Callahan, Melissa Easley and Dean of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts David Balthrop.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The fifth annual Sid Easley Lecture Series, hosted by the Murray State University History Department, was held last week featuring guest lecturer Dr. Melanie Beals Goan, associate professor of history at the University of Kentucky and author of “A Simple Justice: Kentucky Women Fight for the Vote”

“It was great,” Goan said of the event. “The audience, especially the question/answer part. … The number of questions and the details people were interested in was really exciting for me to see people be very curious about it and want to know more, and I was really impressed with everyone and the connections they were making to what I talked about.”