A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an eastbound traffic shift along the Interstate 24 work zone between the 51 and 65 mile marker on Friday, Dec. 11.
Eastbound motorists on I-24 should be prepared to encounter a traffic shift at the 51 mile marker starting sometime around noon on Friday. Eastbound traffic will be moved to the newly constructed concrete pavement along the eastbound lanes. As part of this eastbound traffic shift, the eastbound exit and entry ramps at the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange will also reopen to traffic.
Eastbound traffic will continue to be restricted to one-lane along about 3 miles of the work zone could be restricted to one lane at times at other locations between the 51 and 65 mile marker to allow the contractor to complete some drainage improvements, landscaping, and other finish work along the project area.
This work zone has included two-way traffic running along the westbound lanes since June 2, with a centerline barrier wall through portions of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties.
Eastbound motorists should be alert for personnel changing signage, barricades, and traffic control equipment on Friday morning to prepare for the eastbound traffic shift to take place around noon.
Following the eastbound traffic shift, the contractor will start removing the centerline barrier wall at two locations along the westbound lanes. This work is likely to create some delays for westbound motorists for about the next two weeks.
Westbound traffic will continue to be restricted to one lane until just before Christmas as this barrier wall removal effort continues. As the barrier wall is being removed, some asphalt patching will be required before westbound traffic can be returned to normal flow. The goal is to return the westbound lanes to normal traffic flow in time for Christmas holiday travel.
Due to the need for extensive concrete pavement repairs, KYTC engineers are preparing another rehabilitation project along about 6-miles of the westbound lanes in this area. That project should be bid during the winter months with plans for work to start in the spring.
Once eastbound traffic is shifted back to the eastbound lanes on Friday, the 12-foot load restriction for eastbound traffic will be removed. The westbound lanes will continue to have a 15-foot width restriction until the entire centerline barrier wall is removed.
Until all work is completed, this work zone will include a strictly-enforced 55 mph speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. More than 22,000 vehicles travel this section of Interstate 24 in an average day.
Hall Contracting of Kentucky is the prime contractor on this $28,090,000 highway improvement project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.