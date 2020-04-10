MURRAY – It’s been more than 100 years since churches have had to cancel services because of a pandemic, and many Calloway County residents will be feeling that loss especially deeply this Easter Sunday. However, several local pastors say they are thankful to be able to conduct services virtually, and they believe that when the pandemic is over, the public will have a reinvigorated hunger to gather together as a congregation.
Jeff Rudy, senior pastor for Murray First United Methodist Church, noted that when Americans were forced to self-isolate to practice social distancing during the Spanish Flu of 1918-19, it was isolation in the truest sense of the word. The telephone was starting to become more widely used, but only about 35% of households had them by 1918, according to Fastcompany.com.
“They didn’t have the ability to still be in communication with one another in the way that we are,” Rudy said. “They didn’t have television, certainly not the internet. They wouldn’t have had much phone capability at that point either, or it would have been difficult (to keep in touch) other than letters they could send to one another, but they had to be socially distant as well. We’re grateful that we do still have some means of being able to see one another’s faces through the means of technology we have, but it still isn’t the same.”
Rudy said his church had been livestreaming its usual services for a long time anyway for its members who are not physically able to come to church even in the best of times. Last week, though, the church’s choir director, Todd Hill, asked him if he had noticed feeling more drained after conducting a service in an empty sanctuary.
“I said, ‘Yeah.’ There’s a power in seeing people’s faces during the service, and the smiles – or the frowns sometimes,” Rudy said. “There’s just an energy that comes when there’s a responsiveness from the people.”
Rudy noted the irony of Christians celebrating the resurrection of the body of Christ while not being able to have their bodies present in the pews on Easter Sunday.
“But we’ll still have the Easter celebration and our service; I think there will be a new sort of Easter on the other side of this whenever we will finally get to be back in person,” Rudy said. “And that’s what we’re finding ourselves longing for, is wanting to be back together, knowing that we shouldn’t and can’t in the meantime, but we’re looking forward to it. It’s like we’re increasing our appetite.”
Father Brandon Williams, pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church, agreed that it would feel very strange to not have a traditional Easter service this year.
“The resurrection of Christ is the foundation of our faith; it really is,” Williams said. “So to not be able to be in person and celebrate Easter is, No. 1, very strange, to say the least. And No. 2, it can really shake you up because this is the core of our faith. This is the foundation, and to not be in church with God, with our faith community as a faith family to celebrate the resurrection of Christ from the death is really mind-boggling. It’s something we’ve never experienced before.”
Williams said his church does not have wi-fi capabilities, so it is not able to livestream services, but the leadership has tried to utilize as many resources as possible to reach out to its members and the community. He said they have used YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to post pre-recorded services.
“We’ve received great response from that from our parishioners,” Williams said yesterday as he prepared to record a service for Holy Thursday. “Even though we don’t have wi-fi in the church, we are still using technology to post all our Sunday Masses, including Easter Mass.”
Steven Hunter, preaching minister at Glendale Road Church of Christ, said the church recently remodeled its sanctuary and has been using new audiovisual technology to livestream its Sunday services since November, so the timing of the pandemic at least proved lucky in that regard. The church has also been producing daily devotionals for its Facebook and YouTube pages, and Hunter said church members Tim Stark and Jeremy McKeel help him make devotional videos with puppets for children to watch twice a week.
Hunter said the church’s congregation partakes of the Lord’s Supper every Sunday, so one of the things it did to reach out to members was email a recipe for how to make communion bread.
Hunter said some people have expressed their fear that families will get used to watching services in their homes and won’t be as likely to consistently come to church every week in the future, but like Rudy, he believes that once the threat of the pandemic is over, it will have the opposite effect. He said he even heard from a woman whose attendance had been “spotty” over the years who was looking forward to attending regularly with her family once it is possible again.
“I speak with a lot of our members, and so many of them are saying, ‘Gosh, we miss everybody, we miss the camaraderie, we miss being together,’” Hunter said. “So I actually think that once this is over and we’re somewhat back to normal, I think we’ll see a bit of a surge in attendance. There’s been some positives that have come out of it because I think people have actually had enough time to focus on what really matters in life.”
Keith Inman, pastor of First Baptist Church in Murray, said a lot of the small Bible study classes at the church have connected through Zoom and Facebook. Staff meetings have been conducted through the Zoom videoconferencing service as well.
“That’s been helpful, but it’s also just made me realize that technology can only take you so far, and it is that human touch that really is being missed right now,” Inman said. “I just spoke with another gentleman whose family is in our church and lost a relative, and it’s really tough when families can’t get together to grieve the loss of loved ones.”
Inman said that with Sunday approaching, there is a real longing for the Easter worship experience.
“Obviously, this is the most sacred holiday on the Christian calendar, and it’s something that we believe still can be very, very meaningful because of the presence of God’s spirit in His people,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how this unique experience will affect us, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Rudy added that despite all the hardships that have come with the pandemic, he thinks it is also bringing out the best in some people. In his daily briefings, Gov. Andy Beshear has tried to show this through Kentuckians’ social media posts.
“We’ve obviously been frustrated by a lot of things, but we’re seeing some of the best of ourselves too; the governor has obviously highlighted a lot of that,” Rudy said. “One of the comments that a church member sent me was, ‘I don’t want it to go back to normal.’ He said, ‘I want to live in a new normal where we don’t take things for granted and we will cherish every hug. We will get together on the other side of this and a handshake or however we express our greetings and love with one another will be hopefully all the more meaningful and be more lasting.”
