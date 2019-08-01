MURRAY – The acting head of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development spoke to an invited crowd of Murray and Calloway County officials and business leaders Wednesday to explain why he believes Kentucky’s economy is thriving and will get even better.
Vivek Sarin, interim secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, was the guest speaker at the luncheon, hosted by the Murray Calloway County Economic Development Corporation in the Murray Room at Murray State University’s CFSB Center. During his introductory remarks, EDC President Mark Manning had high praise for Sarin and Erran Persley, commissioner of the cabinet’s Department for Business Development.
“I’m not going to read his bio because I just don’t do very well with scripts, but I do want to say Vivek and Commissioner Erran Persley have really brought a renewed sense of energy, professionalism and drive to the Cabinet for Economic Development. I think I’ve probably seen a lot more prospect activity in the last few years than in the past. I think that they have put together a team of project managers that’s a diverse team – they have young people, they have more mature people, they have (Business Development Director Corky Peek of Lyon County). Corky takes care of us. Corky’s our buddy.”
Sarin introduced his staff members who had come along with him and complimented their work.
“The reason I take a moment to point them all out is we’re a cabinet
of 74 people in Frankfort; we’re half the size of most of the cabinets in our competitive states,” Sarin said. “So when we look at Ohio and Indiana, the Carolinas, Tennessee, we’re half the size, and for all of these folks that are working on our team, they know there’s really five criteria that they have to meet to be a part of this team, and this really goes for everyone at the cabinet.
“They’ve got to have impeccable character; they have to have competence in their field of endeavor; they have to have unselfish commitment to the mission at hand; they have to be energetic beyond measure and they have to be people that just get stuff done. These are the five things that we apply to building a team in the cabinet and recruiting, and if it were not for them and our peers, we would not be performing at the kind of level we’re performing at right now.”
Sarin proudly told the assembled crowd that Kentucky had surpassed $20 billion in new investment in the last 3 1/2 years and that more than 54,000 jobs had been announced statewide. He also said that when the cabinet follows up to track and compare announcements to actual performance, the numbers are proving to be true. He also assured attendees that “the pipeline is not slowing down.”
Sarin said he had worked in the private sector before Gov. Matt Bevin asked him to work at the cabinet. He said several of his team members had also worked in business and that when they meet with industry leaders about recruiting them, they seem to be pleased because they are used to getting pitches from bureaucrats in other states.
Sarin said that when CEOs are trying to choose where to locate a plant, they typically just want their people to recommend a few top contenders. He said legislation passed in the last few years had made Kentucky more business-friendly, which means the state is now being looked at by companies more often, leading to the more recent economic successes.
“Hard work and hustle also takes the form of just being present,” he said. “And by present, I mean, any of you in this room who has been an entrepreneur, has been a business owner, has been in sales or marketing or any kind of business development, you know it’s a contact sport. You just don’t sit behind your desk and whistle or snap your fingers and expect people to come in. You have to get out, you have to press skin and you have to present yourself.
Presenting the state to the outside world is what international trade mission trips are all about, and Sarin said when he and others from the cabinet travel with the governor, there are usually only about four people on the trip in order to move quickly so they can get in front of as many entrepreneurs as possible.
“So when we’re in front of those people and we say, ‘Hey, we’re we’re from Kentucky; what do you know about Kentucky?’ what do you think is the No. 1 thing people say?” Sarin asked the audience. After a few guesses, he said, “Kentucky Fried Chicken. That’s what we’re known for around the world, KFC. Followed by the Kentucky Derby, followed by the bourbon and maybe followed up by Muhammad Ali.
“You know what’s unbelievable is that people don’t know that on a per capita basis in the United States, we are the No. 1 producer of automobiles in all of North America, with four assembly plants here and over 2,000 automotive component suppliers. They don’t know that. They don’t know that Kentucky is the logistics center of the world with UPS, DHL and now Amazon Prime going into northern Kentucky. They don’t know that Kentucky is the second largest exporter of aerospace components in all of the United States.
“They don’t know any of that, let alone our geographic location. We describe it as being the belt buckle of America, where North and South come together and East and West converge. We’re within a day’s drive of two-thirds of the population, we have a workforce that is absolutely second to none, and with the investment going into apprenticeship programs and the universities … and the strong infrastructure we have here, these CEOs sit across from the table and literally their jaws drop because they’ve never heard that. And frankly, as a CEO myself and somebody rather new to this world of economic development, I ask myself where in the world were our predecessors? What were they doing? How come nobody has been out selling this incredible product?”
Sarin said one of the key reasons building up Kentucky’s economy is important to him and many at the cabinet is because they want to create job opportunities so their children or grandchildren won’t be tempted to move away to pursue positions in other states.
“If you read (my bio) you read that I have triplets, and my goodness, I become an empty-nester at the end of August,” he said. “And as I sit down and write three checks for college tuition, I’m wondering why I’m in the public sector and when I might get back to the private sector and get my earnings going again.”
However, Sarin said he is focused on the cabinet’s mission because of what good jobs mean not just for his own children but other parents of young adults. He said that for years, he kept two maps on the refrigerator, the first one being a world map.
“I taught my kids since they were real young, ‘Look, God made this incredible, rich, green, lush planet and you guys can go anywhere on this world map and live anywhere you want to. Have a ball.’ I’m from Louisville and the other map (on the fridge) is Jefferson County, so I said, ‘Just one requirement. This is where my grandkids need to live.’
“And we all feel that same way, any of us that have children or grandchildren. We look forward to the day with family returning back home.”
