MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has launched a section on its website to provide a centralized location for people to learn what manufacturing and distribution jobs are currently available locally.
EDC President Mark Manning said this “manufacturing jobs board” became available for companies to use and for the public to view earlier this week. It can be easily accessed by going to the EDC’s website, www.thinkmurray.com, and clicking on the “Job Postings” tab at the top of the page or going directly to www.thinkmurray.com/job-listings. Manning said this tool would have been useful if it had been created years ago, but with so many manufacturing jobs going unfilled in recent months, the EDC thought now was the time to act.
“There’s all kinds of reasons for that,” Manning said. “I think that when COVID hit, pretty much everybody that could retire decided to go ahead and do that. Then there’s also people that just have concerns about being in crowds, and that’s legitimate. So COVID created an instant labor shortage. Now, COVID’s still around, but it just doesn’t seem to be affecting people for the most part quite as severely.
“But also, there’s another dynamic (in the job market), and that’s inflation. I think inflation is clearly going to bring people back into the labor force because they don’t have a choice. So we want to try to find a way to let people know as they re-enter the labor force or as they look to improve themselves that there are really good jobs out there with increasing wages and companies that are typically very in tune with taking care of their employees. There’s lots of ‘job boards,’ like LinkedIn and others, but they’re not localized or regionalized.”
Not only do most sites promoting job postings and professional connections not have a regional focus, but they also often require users to enter a lot of personal information before they are allowed to browse what is available. Manning said he recently wanted to take a quick look at the site Glassdoor, and he shut it off before he found anything because he grew frustrated with how much information it asked him to enter first. That’s the type of scenario the EDC hopes to avoid with this new venture, he said.
“This way, we can promote these jobs in Murray and Calloway County primarily, but also in adjoining counties because we draw people from Graves, some more from Marshall and a good bit from Henry County, Tennessee,” Manning said. “I just want to make sure to the best of my ability that we’re able to connect people that want jobs with people that have jobs (available).”
Although the jobs board just launched a few days ago, Manning said he thinks it has been well-received so far. He said he expects other companies will be joining the board soon, and the EDC plans to heavily promote it on social media.
