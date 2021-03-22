MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation Vice President of Operations Brad Davis appears to be making a decision that many encounter.
About to turn 57, he has a chance to return to his roots, which is why after about 30 years of residing in far-western Kentucky, he is headed east to the place where he was raised, Owensboro.
Davis will be assuming what he said will be a similar position to what he has had the past three years in Murray. His duties in Murray will end on March 31. He said he could not reveal his position in Owensboro because it has not been officially announced.
“It’s interesting because, while I have been back many times to visit my mom and dad (who still reside in the same house in which he was raised), I’ve seen everything that’s developed in Owensboro kind of as a tourist,” he said of how, since he became a student at Murray State University in the 1980s, he has called the Purchase Region of the commonwealth his home, about 2/12 hours from the city where he lived until he was 18.
“When I was growing up, there was a General Electric plant in Owensboro and I’m not sure if it’s still there or has been reduced in size. I think there was a Ragu (spaghetti sauce) plant there and I remember they made Red Man chewing tobacco in Owensboro when I was growing up. I’ve seen what they’ve done with their riverfront since I was there and the International Blue Grass Museum is there. They’ve got a convention center and a performing arts center and those are all in the downtown area.
“And I’d go visit those,but I don’t know a tremendous amount about how it all came to be. So it’ll be interesting in that respect because I will get to learn lots of new things as far as what is going on in the community.”
In Davis, though, the Purchase is saying goodbye to a stalwart in economic development interests. Before coming to the Murray-Calloway EDC, he had multiple roles with the Purchase Area Development District office, the last several of which were served as PADD’s associate director for community and economic development.
During his days at PADD, one of the many officials to work with Davis was Murray-Calloway County EDC President Mark Manning. And upon his retirement from PADD in early 2018, Manning said the thought of bringing someone with Davis’ experience to Murray was too enticing to let pass, calling it the equivalent of signing a big-name free agent to a professional sports team shortly after Davis came to Murray.
“I have worked with Brad in some capacity for almost 20 years. He has been a huge part of our success and will be missed both as a co-worker and a friend,” Manning said. “We wish him the best in Owensboro and know he will be a key part of their efforts.”
“It’s still going to be bittersweet in a way, though, because I really like Murray,” said Davis, explaining that, while working in Murray, he has resided in Paducah. “When I started in Murray, my daughter still had a year of high school left, so I figured that when she got done with high school, I’d move here, but there was a variety of circumstances that prevented that. Yet, I was still here every day and spent a lot more time here than anywhere else.
“I was at PADD for almost 28 years and I had worked with Mark on the Pella project (that resulted in Murray attracting the Pella Windows and Doors corporation in 2002) and I worked with him on Webasto (a European automotive company that opened a plant in 2005). We helped with that because Webasto needed a rail line and when iwis (a German automotive company) came in (after Webasto closed the Murray plant), we helped with the EDC getting a grant to do some work on the (Murray Industrial Park).
“It was real easy for us to kind of go into the work flow because there wasn’t any of this ‘Oh, we really need time to learn each other’ stuff or anything like that, so that made it real easy. I was real familiar with Murray and Mark and we had worked real close together and were friends anyway, so, yes, that helped in terms of, when I got started (at the EDC), I wasn’t really learning anything new.”
Davis had also been involved in other activities in Murray and Calloway County while at PADD. He was involved in numerous Community Development Block Grants projects, including the rebuilding of the George Weaks Community Center, the establishment of a new building for the Calloway County Health Department and the renovation of what is now known as the Robert O. Miller Courthouse Annex (formerly a post office) on the city’s court square.
Davis is leaving Murray on a high note as the EDC is still watching the development of a project with which it had a huge hand in making happen, the recruitment and subsequent landing of TPG Plastics at the Murray West Industrial Park. Davis said this was a big development for the community in the wake of the closing of the Briggs & Stratton small engine plant.
Now, TPG, which needed only five months to become operational inside the former spec building that the EDC constructed as a recruiting tool, is in the midst of expanding its space.
“That went incredibly well,” Davis said of the process that started with TPG being announced as the spec building’s new resident company in early December 2019. “Adams Construction started, I guess, in early January (2020) and kept working and putting protocols in place and essentially had the building done by the middle of May into June.
“Now, there were some finishing touches and stuff, but TPG was in there operating in five months, which is kind of amazing. It actually would have been amazing in a normal year (2020 is when the community began facing the COVID-19 pandemic). That’s an enormous amount of work in that amount of time.
“But the big thing for the EDC was making sure TPG could get up and running.”
Davis said family is the biggest reason for returning to Owensboro. He said this marks a chance to live closer to his parents, but it also now will make visits to Lexington require shorter drives as both of his children live in or near that city. And that is important, being that his oldest child is expecting to become a father for the first time this year.
However, as he said earlier, the decision to leave Murray now is difficult.
“If there was a place that I was going to move to, this is where I would’ve gone,” Davis said. “It’s a unique place, a nice place and, to use the EDC’s sales pitch, it’s a great place to raise a family and have a family.
“I also believe Murray has more diversity than you’d normally find in a town this size and that helps the EDC because, whenever we have a foreign company that is looking at here as a possible place to build a plant, we can show them people who are working for the university or going to the university or live in town. It makes them a lot more comfortable with being here.”
