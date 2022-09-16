MURRAY – School districts in Kentucky and across the country have been facing a teacher shortage since the beginning of the pandemic, and the dean of Murray State University’s College of Education says the school has been taking a variety of actions to combat the problem.

The Associated Press reported this week that the pandemic started the largest drop in education employment that has ever been recorded. Citing the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the AP said the number of people employed in public schools dropped from almost 8.1 million in March 2020 to 7.3 million in May. While that number has bounced back to 7.7 million, that still leaves schools trying to fill about 360,000 positions, the AP reported. 