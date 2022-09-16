MURRAY – School districts in Kentucky and across the country have been facing a teacher shortage since the beginning of the pandemic, and the dean of Murray State University’s College of Education says the school has been taking a variety of actions to combat the problem.
The Associated Press reported this week that the pandemic started the largest drop in education employment that has ever been recorded. Citing the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the AP said the number of people employed in public schools dropped from almost 8.1 million in March 2020 to 7.3 million in May. While that number has bounced back to 7.7 million, that still leaves schools trying to fill about 360,000 positions, the AP reported.
Dr. David Whaley, dean of the College of Education, spoke at last week’s quarterly Board of Regents meeting about the steps that are being taken by the college’s faculty to address the shortage. He said Kentucky suffers an average teacher turnover each year of about 17%, and about 1,800 teaching positions went unfilled in Kentucky last year.
Whaley said faculty and administrators are trying to build on the College of Education’s traditional program by enhancing relationships itself and the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology, the College of Humanities and Fine Arts, the Hutson School of Agriculture and the Baurenfeind College of Business. He said the efforts to strengthen the traditional program have included collaborating with the Jones College on a National Science Foundation grant proposal for $1.2 million to train 20 STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teachers over the next five years. He said the College of Education anticipates graduating about 190 student teachers this year.
The second major point of the college’s approach is to enhance offerings in the alternative certification area, Whaley said.
“We’ve always had a very strong Option 6 program,” Whaley said. “In essence … if an individual has a bachelor’s degree and has a grade-point-average of 2.75 and meets other requirements, including having a job offer from a school district, that individual can enroll in our Option 6 program and begin teaching with a certification right away; the person would have to complete the program while that person is teaching.
“That’s Option 6, but we are now developing a new Option 9 Alternative Certification Program. This is the one that came out of House Bill 277, and it’s called a three-year expedited teacher education program. We’ve been working most closely with Christian County School District, but we have other school districts that are interested in getting more information from us and perhaps partnering with us. We think that right at the moment, we could easily have another 50 or 60 teachers that are enrolled in this Option 9 program.
“We have about 85 teachers currently enrolled in Option 6, and then add another 40 or 50 teachers for Option 9, and we think we can make a pretty significant impact on the teacher shortage area, certainly within the western region.”
Whaley said the College of Education is also currently beginning to explore Option 5, which enables military veterans with six years of honorable service who have an honorable discharge, at least a 2.75 grade-point-average, a degree or has passed the Praxis Content Exam, to receive their certificate for teaching.
“This is fairly new to us, but we’re looking into it and I’m working with our coordinator of veteran and military affairs on campus, A.J. Cunha,” Whaley said. “He has indicated that he may currently have a student interested in this program, and we think that with our proximity to Fort Campbell, this may be an option that may appeal to a number of the soldiers that are getting out of the service after six or more years of service.”
Whaley said Murray State also has cohorts going into the principal preparation and counselor preparation programs. In addition, he said the College of Education has been working closely with the Western Kentucky Educational Cooperative and its executive director, Gretchen Wetzel, to enhance our outreach efforts.
Luckily for the Murray Independent and Calloway County school districts, their relationships to Murray State appear to have helped to avoid staffing shortages. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still problems with getting enough young people to enter the education field, and MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said that even predates the pandemic.
“This has been a topic really since the pandemic hit,” Samons said. “Here’s the way I see it: We’ve been fortunate in the Murray Independent School District that we’ve been able to fill our positions. However, here’s what I’ve noticed, not only here but prior to my tenure here in another district – we continue to see the number of applications dwindle. And that’s across the board; not only teaching, but classified positions as well.
“I will give an example. If you go back 5-10 years ago, if I had an elementary position available, I might have gotten 40 to 50 – even plus that – applications for that position. Now that will be 10 to 20. At the middle school, we’ve seen a considerable drop in applications there as well, and then the most difficult is high school because that requires specific certifications like physics, chemistry, foreign language, science, math, whatever it may be. There is a significant shortage there and has been for some time.”
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle said that while his district has also been able to keep positions filled, he has also noticed applications slowing down.
“There is a nationwide teacher shortage and many schools in Kentucky also face this issue,” Settle said. “In Calloway County, we are fortunate to have a great relationship with Murray State and we are fully staffed this school year. We have noticed there are fewer applicants for most positions, especially in the shortage areas like math, science and special education. This school year is better than last year, but we’d still love to see more people pursue education as their careers.”
