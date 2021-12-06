UPDATE: According to a preliminary report, the National Weather Service has determined that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Calloway County early Monday morning. The tornado touched down at 3:34 a.m. three miles northeast of Lynnville and ended at 3:43 a.m. four miles southwest of Murray. The estimated peak wind was 100 mph with a maximum width of 500 yards. The path length was 10 miles.
CALLOWAY COUNTY – Personnel from the National Weather Service’s Paducah office traveled to Calloway County Monday to investigate whether or not a tornado might have been the cause of substantial damage early in the morning, especially in the southern parts of the county.
“There is a survey going on as we speak, but we haven’t received any information yet,” said David Blanchard, a forecaster with the Paducah NWS office, Monday afternoon.
Justin Hollland, official government weather observer for Murray, said the highest wind gust in Murray was 54 mph, but it could have been stronger in the southwest and southeast parts of the county where the most damage occurred. He said he measured 1.09 inches in downtown Murray, which was not enough to cause any flooding problems in the city.
“We had a storm roll through Sunday evening at about 8 to 8:30 that produced some hail in the north part of the county,” Holland said. “Almo, Dexter and Kirksey had dime-sized hail, so that could have caused a few dents and dings in peoples’ cars if they were left outside. We got a break from about 9 until 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning, and then a tornado warning was issued at about 3:30. That expired at 4 o’clock, so we had about a 30-minute window of a tornado warning. The tornado watch was issued by the NWS storm prediction center at about 9 o’clock, just after the severe thunderstorm warning had expired, until 4 o’clock.”
According to Calloway County Emergency Management, the storm destroyed two barns off of Cherokee Trail just south of KY 94 East in the Lynn Grove community. There was also substantial damage on Outland School Road, where multiple power lines were down. No injuries were reported and there was only one residence, also on Cherokee Trail, that reported significant damage.
Holland said the damage on Cherokee Trail, as well as the damage east of Murray, could have been the result of straight-line winds or downbursts. However, he said it also could have been a tornado hitting Cherokee Trail, lifting into the clouds and touching down again east of Murray. The NWS survey team is expected to report its findings soon.
Holland is also the safety coordinator and GIS (geographic systems information) coordinator for Murray Electric System. He said that while several thousand West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation customers in Calloway County lost power, MES only had one pole snap. He said about 15 customers lost power for a brief period before it was restored.
Right after the storm, WKRECC said on its Facebook page that it had 20 or more outage locations with more than 7,400 members without service. WKRECC supplies power to more than 30,000 members in Graves, Carlisle, Marshall and Calloway counties, and spokeswoman Georgann Lookofsky said approximately 5,000 Calloway customers lost power at the outage peak.
“The storm system rolled through starting at about 3:30 Monday morning, and it seemed to definitely do more damage to the southern part of our service area, both in Graves County and Calloway County,” Lookofsky said. “Of course, we saw some limbs and trees down like you normally would, but we had a stretch on Outland School Road where there were eight to 10 power poles that all just snapped. Sometimes that’s because there’s some sort of rotation (in the clouds) and maybe one of the poles gives and the weight of that jerks the others. We’re not sure at this point what happened, but that was a really big repair job because for each one of those poles, a new pole had to be set and rebuilt and rehung. So that was a substantial amount of work that took several hours through the morning and into the early afternoon. It affected about 2,000 customers and it got all the people who are just directly east of Murray almost over to the lake.”
As of 5 p.m. Monday, there were still 532 customers without power, Lookofsky said. Of that total, 506 customers were affected by a single outage in New Concord along KY 121 South. She said crews would continue working into the night until power was restored to every customer.
“We had really hoped to get all that done before dark, but they won’t stop for that,” she said.
The Calloway County School District canceled classes because of the power outages, which district spokesman Ryan Marchetti said primarily affected East and Southwest Calloway elementary schools. However, no schools or any other district property appears to have been damaged by the storms, he said.
“East didn’t have power until about 2 o’clock Monday afternoon and Southwest didn’t have power until about mid-morning, so those were the main reasons we were closed,” Marchetti said. “From what I understand, there were also a couple of trees down on some roads that we have to get buses on.”
Cherokee Trail resident Austin Kemp said the two barns that were destroyed were built by his grandfather, Robert Kemp, in the 1960s, but the land including the barns was sold to another farmer, Mike Dixon, after Robert died. He said he lives on the adjoining property with his girlfriend, his grandmother, Martha Kemp, and a cousin.
“We woke up to an alert on our phones and I came outside to check and make sure everything was kind of buttoned up and nothing was loose,” Kemp said Monday morning. “About the time I made it back in the house, the storm came through and it was pretty wild there for a minute. But it came and went pretty quick. There was some damage to the home, and my main focus was making sure my grandmother next door was in good shape. We checked on her, and by that time, we got our bearings about us and we checked out all the damage (surrounding the house) and it was pretty excessive. We’ve got quite a bit of stuff to clean up, but we’ve got a good group of people out here helping us. I’ll bet there were about 15 friends and family out here this morning at about 4:15 after the first responders got here.”
Mike Forgey, Martha Kemp’s son-in-law, said he lives down the road and came out to check on everyone after the storm passed.
“It’s been quite an ordeal, but it could have been a lot worse,” Forgey said.
Kemp complimented the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and other first responders for doing a great job assessing the damage and making sure everyone was OK. He said WKRECC crews also arrived quite early to start repairs.
