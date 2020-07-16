AURORA – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a detailed inspection of the U.S. 68 Eggners Ferry Bridge over Kentucky Lake at Aurora was expected to be completed Wednesday.
The work zone lane restriction required to facilitate the inspection were planned to be taken down late in the afternoon. This will also allow the multi-use trail that crosses the bridge to be reopened to hikers and bikers.
KYTC thanked the public for its patience.
