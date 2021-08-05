FANCY FARM — Saturday’s political speaking segment as part of the return of the Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County took a bit of a hit on Wednesday.
That is when a media advisory was sent by Steven Elder, the chairman of the political speaking, and said that both of Kentucky’s United States Senators would have to miss the 141st renewal of the event.
“Senate slowly presses forward on bipartisan infrastructure bill...this will keep the Senators in Washington through this week and into the weekend. They will miss the 141st Fancy Farm Picnic,” read Elder’s message, telling of why Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Junior Sen. Rand Paul would not be coming to western Graves County this year.
Both McConnell and Paul have been frequent visitors to the picnic since they were elected to their respective offices and were being seen as anticipated additions to the speaking lineup this year that already had a very strong Republican Party flavor. As of Wednesday, there are still no candidates for political office from the Democratic Party that are expected to speak Saturday.
There will be at least one Democrat on the stage Saturday and that will be former Kentucky Secretary of State Bob Babbage. The speaking begins at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.