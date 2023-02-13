MURRAY – With most future commercial, industrial and residential development in Calloway County expected to continue along U.S. 641  north of KY 80 in the next few years, the City of Murray is continuing to prepare for that inevitable growth.

Murray Mayor Bob Rogers that in the last few years of discussions between the city, county, Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District board and potential developers, it has seemed clear that the northward development trend will continue. Because of that, he said his administration and the city council has been focused on plans to expand sewer and running water in that direction.

