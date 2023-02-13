MURRAY – With most future commercial, industrial and residential development in Calloway County expected to continue along U.S. 641 north of KY 80 in the next few years, the City of Murray is continuing to prepare for that inevitable growth.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers that in the last few years of discussions between the city, county, Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District board and potential developers, it has seemed clear that the northward development trend will continue. Because of that, he said his administration and the city council has been focused on plans to expand sewer and running water in that direction.
“It seemed to be the consensus that any future growth of Murray is going to be north toward Highway 80, so that was sort of the basis of us looking at expansion,” Rogers said. “So the first thing that we decided to do that the council approved was to extend the sewer line north to Highway 80, because if there’s going to be any plants or subdivisions or whatever else developed out there, that would be very important, and it would be something that is not done really quickly. But if it’s already there, then we think the chances of that (development) happening would be enhanced. So that is in the design phase now and is close to completion. Now, when the actual construction (will happen), that will have to be looked at whenever a pot of money is available (from the state). But we think we’ll get that one to come to fruition pretty soon.”
Rogers said that while a big part of expanding infrastructure northward is about being prepared for industry or new subdivisions to move in, the city also needs to be prepared in case its water distribution system is compromised by some future natural disaster. At last week’s Murray City Council meeting, Chief Water Plant Operator Paul Wood updated the council on the plant’s current operations and likely needs for the future. Wood said that if Murray’s growth trajectory continues at its current pace, a new plant may need to be built sometime in the next 10 years. With roughly 97% of county residents who are not using a well relying on the City of Murray in some capacity for their water – whether directly or through the 641 South or Dexter-Almo Heights water districts – Rogers said the city needs to have a contingency plan in case the worst should happen.
“We want to prepare Murray for growth in the future,” Rogers said. “Mr. Wood said they pump 3 million gallons of water a day at the water plant, and sometimes 5 million in the summer, so we’re talking about 100 million gallons of water a month. Our capacity is 7 million, so that’s not a lot of extra water. … I realize that not every city is probably looking at expanding, but everybody’s got a unique situation. We’ve got a university here that uses an awful lot of water, and we’ve got plants here, and we want to be able to supply future plants with water.
“Except for the people on a well, almost everybody in Calloway County gets their water from us. That’s the thing that keeps me awake at night – what would happen if we had a catastrophic event like has happened in different places in the world? Earthquakes, tornadoes, floods – what would happen if all of a sudden we couldn’t provide these people water? They depend on us for water like Murray Electric depends on TVA for electricity. If something happens, they go down, so what I don’t want, if I can help it, is for something to happen that would mean we couldn’t provide the water to the people we’re now servicing.
“If that happened, there would be National Guard trucks bringing tanks of water and people would be lined up with their water jugs. We don’t want that to happen, so we have to be prepared, and we’re looking at doing something to make sure we can provide enough water north of town and enough water pressure to take care of growth. Also, since the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District is expanding significantly, they’re going to look to us for water.”
“We want a recommendation (from water plant personnel) on expansion and redundancy,” City Administrator Jim Osborne added. “It’s going to expand, there’s no question about that, so we need to figure out how we can have a redundant water supply.”
Rogers noted that he wants to make sure to avoid what happened to the City of Marion last summer when its water source went dry and what happened in Jackson, Mississippi last year when a water crisis came about partly because of how its plant’s maintenance had been neglected over the years.
EDC President Mark Manning said he is pleased with the city’s focus on improving its water infrastructure and preparing for whatever possible industry might express interest in moving north of Murray. With growth expected to continue in that area, the EDC years ago established the Murray-West Industrial Park on 641 North, which is now home to TPG Plastics and DAE-IL USA.
“I think it’s really clear that a significant portion – not 100%, but a significant portion – of new development is just naturally going to trend north and northwest, and I don’t really particularly think that the northwest part can do much development until there’s adequate water and sewer in place,” Manning said. “So (the city’s focus is) very forward-thinking. If you’re not looking ahead, you’re falling behind, and I think that being as prepared as we can be as a community when it comes to providing basics is essential. You don’t want to wind up like Flint, Michigan or Jackson, Mississippi, and I think Murray has always been about looking ahead and maintaining a high quality of life for its people. Importantly, I think it’s also been done in a fiscally responsible manner, so I applaud it. I think it will help us in terms of future industrial property development, and I wish it could start yesterday.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said the prospect of continued development on 641 North is exciting for all county residents, and it is one reason why he is happy that the EDC last week announced its participation in a new partnership with other area EDCs called Kentucky Cornerstone. That new organization’s purpose is to market its member counties to the burgeoning electric vehicle industry and related parts suppliers.
“I’m obviously excited to see our inclusion in the Kentucky Cornerstone grouping,” Imes said. “This will be a tremendous opportunity for Calloway County to help and actually be a beneficiary of the ever-apparent expansion into the electric vehicle industry. Given our centralized location and the recognition of both the city and county to address our true potential growth we would indeed really be the ‘sweet spot,’ along with the west Kentucky county members of the region. While we are not directly on the interstate, with U.S. 641 and KY 80 four-lane intersection area, (north, east, south and west) it’s the best of all scenarios, and if Tennessee would get moving on their end of 641, our area and northwest Tennessee would be the center attraction.
“As Mark Manning has stated, this certainly will have to cause heads in Frankfort and industry to turn to continue further west, to the geographically real West Kentucky. With all the blessings a community could have – labor force, low power rates and educational systems, etc. – second to none, why would anyone need to look anywhere else? We are ready, more than willing and most able.”
