MURRAY – With about two months left to go before the general election, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner is encouraging residents to make sure they are registered to vote locally before it’s too late, as well as familiarizing themselves with the candidates who will be on their ballot.

During the Calloway County Board of Elections meeting on Tuesday, Faulkner said Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote in the general election on Nov. 8. People may visit Govoteky.com to check their registration status or register if they have not already done so, and the online portal opens Sept. 24. Voters may also use the website to update their status, request a paper absentee ballot or track their absentee ballot.