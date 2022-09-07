MURRAY – With about two months left to go before the general election, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner is encouraging residents to make sure they are registered to vote locally before it’s too late, as well as familiarizing themselves with the candidates who will be on their ballot.
During the Calloway County Board of Elections meeting on Tuesday, Faulkner said Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote in the general election on Nov. 8. People may visit Govoteky.com to check their registration status or register if they have not already done so, and the online portal opens Sept. 24. Voters may also use the website to update their status, request a paper absentee ballot or track their absentee ballot.
Faulkner said she always urges voters to research their ballot ahead of time so they can learn as much as possible about the candidates and know exactly which races will be on their ballot. If they are voting absentee and accidentally receive the wrong ballot, they must bring it to a deputy clerk’s attention right away. If they mark the ballot at all, they cannot receive a new one, Faulkner said.
Faulkner said voters aren’t always aware which local races apply to them based on their address. For example, while someone might live within the boundaries of the Murray Independent School District and have the MISD Board of Education race on their ballot, that voter still might not be eligible to vote in the Murray City Council race. Faulkner said many people don’t realize that the MISD boundaries and city limits are not the same and are then surprised when the council race is not included on their ballot.
Excused, in-person absentee voting will be from Wednesday, Oct. 26, to Wednesday, Nov. 2 – excluding Saturday and Sunday – at the County Clerk’s Office, 101 South Fifth St. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. In order to be allowed to cast an absentee ballot, either in person or by mail, a person must meet at least one of the following criteria: be in the military or an overseas voter or their dependent; have surgery scheduled on Election Day, either for themselves or a spouse; temporarily reside out of state; can’t make it to the polls because of their job; serving as an election officer; or is prevented from voting on Election Day due to age, disability or illness.
In-person, no-excuse absentee voting – essentially early voting – will be offered at the Courthouse Annex at 201 South Fourth St. from Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
On Election Day, Nov. 8, voters may vote at any of the five voting centers in Calloway County. They are: the CFSB Center (1401 KY 121 North, Entrance B), New Concord Church of Christ (121 Artesian Drive), Elm Grove Baptist Church (6483 KY 94 East), Hazel Baptist Church (101 Third St., Hazel) and Kirksey Baptist Church (201 Backusburg Road, Kirksey).
Faulkner said she will have enough ballots printed to be prepared for a 60% turnout of registered voters, though she said turnout has never reached that high in the past. The board also discussed the number of election workers needed at each voting center, as well as the number that will be needed at the Courthouse Annex for early voting. Faulkner said eight workers had signed up last time to help with early voting, though one didn’t get to work the entire time. The board decided to continue with eight workers in that location.
In addition to being the last day to register to vote in the general election, Oct. 11 is also the date of the county’s election school to train workers. While it is common knowledge that election workers are not allowed to express an opinion about any candidate if they are asked a question about the ballot, the board’s Democratic representative, Melisa Stark, said it should be stressed to workers that this also applies to the two questions on the ballot proposing constitutional amendments.
The first constitutional amendment question asks voters if they are in favor of several changes to how the Kentucky General Assembly conducts business. The other asks if the voter is in favor of creating a new section of the state constitution that would read, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of an abortion.”
