MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Elections discussed important dates ahead as the May 17 primary election approaches and decided on hours for in-person absentee voting the week before election day.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said March 21 is the last day for county boards of elections to appoint precinct officers and March 28 is the deadline to print regular and absentee ballots. April 1 is the last day for independent candidates to file a statement of candidacy, and the online mail-in absentee request portal opens on April 2. The last day to register to vote in the primary is April 19. The online request portal will close on May 3.
In-person absentee voting will be held across the state Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 12-14, and it will take place in Calloway County at the Courthouse Annex at the corner of Fourth and Maple streets. Faulkner said that by law, counties must keep the in-person absentee voting center open for eight hours each day, but it does not set the specific hours. She told the board she had called around to surrounding county clerks and their hours had varied.
The board agreed to hold in-person absentee voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 13; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Anyone who is in line at the closing time will be allowed to cast a ballot.
“That gives anybody that gets off work at 4:30 or 5 that extra time on Thursday, and then if they’re going to be gone for the weekend, they’ll have Friday from 8 to 5 too,” Faulkner said.
Faulkner said the Board of Elections or an appointed committee may review and start tabulating results of absentee ballots May 3-17.
“We can meet from May 3 to May 17, but we don’t have to meet every day in that (time),” Faulkner said. “We can do it as a board or we can appoint a committee. My thought was simply this: if on the first day, we see we have 25 dozen, then yes, we need to talk about a committee.”
Unlike the 2020 elections, voters must have a reason to apply to receive a mail-in absentee ballot. Those reasons may include age, disability, illness, working out of town the day of the election or being out of the country. Faulkner said it is not the responsibility of her office to determine if the reason given is a valid one.
“When the voter goes in and applies on the portal for this mail-in ballot, it gives the reasons and they have to check that box, and that’s on them,” Faulkner said. “It’s not for us to determine if it’s an allowable reason.”
Voters may vote at any of the five designated voting centers. Before the General Assembly passed a new election law in 2021 allowing the use of voting centers – as opposed to polling places at each individual precinct – Calloway County had 27 polling locations, which required far more poll workers.
Faulkner said the board should know by May 28 if the election plan submitted in December is approved by the Kentucky Board of Elections. With local schools still in session on May 17, the primary election will not include any school buildings as polling locations. The list awaiting approval from the state includes the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus, Elm Grove Baptist Church, Hazel Baptist Church, New Concord Church of Christ and Kirksey Baptist Church.
People may check GoVoteKY.com to register to vote or check their registration status. The board tentatively scheduled its next meeting for 9 a.m. Friday, March 18.
