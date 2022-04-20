MURRAY – With Kentucky’s May primary now less than a month away, it’s almost showtime for the Calloway County Clerk’s Office and volunteer election workers.
The primary election will be May 17, and the Calloway County Board of Elections met Tuesday to continue its planning for administering the election. Eligible voters may request a mail-in absentee ballot until May 3 at govote.ky.gov, by calling 270-753-3923 or by visiting the Calloway County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the courthouse at 101 South Fifth St. Once absentee voters receive their ballot in the mail, they must follow the instruction sheet, sign all indicated signature lines, mark their ballots and return the ballot in the provided envelope. They may mail it in or place it in one of the drop boxes currently located outside the courthouse.
Kentucky observes closed primary elections, and since there are no non-partisan races this year, only Democrats and Republicans will be able to vote this year. Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said new legislation states that election boards or counting committees may not begin counting absentee ballots until after May 3. The board will not be forming a counting committee, and instead will meet at the clerk’s office to count absentee ballots at 9 a.m. Friday, May 6.
“The county board of elections takes care of scanning the ballots and processing them, or the board can appoint a counting committee,” Faulkner said. “Based on the number of mail pieces we have and what the (board members’) schedule is, I feel like the board can just handle that. That way, you’re represented (equally), there’s party parity and there’s the right amount of people.”
In addition to Faulkner, the board includes a Republican Party representative, Bill Cowan, and a Democratic Party representative, Melissa Stark. The sheriff also typically serves on the board, but since Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight is running for re-election, Chief Deputy Jody Cash has been serving in his place for the last few months since election filings began in early November.
Excused in-person absentee voting will take place at the County Clerk’s Office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. May 4-11, although there will be no voting on Saturday or Sunday. To be eligible to vote absentee, a voter must meet one of the following requirements: you are a student who resides temporarily outside of his/her county; you or your spouse has surgery/hospitalization scheduled during early voting and Election Day; you are a Kentucky resident serving in the military and currently confined to a military base; you are in the last trimester of pregnancy; you temporarily reside outside the state but are still eligible to vote in Kentucky; your age, disability or illness will prevent you from attending early voting or Election Day vote centers; your employment requires you to work all days and hours the polls are open during no-excuse early voting and Election Day; you are an election officer scheduled to work this election cycle.
Early in-person voting will be at the Robert O. Miller Courthouse Annex from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 13; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Faulkner said the location worked very well last time, but there were problems with the front steps being slick after it rained because there are no hand rails there. To solve that problem, voters will be routed toward the back, where there is an entrance with a wheelchair-accessible ramp. Faulkner said her office will place a sign at the front entrance on the Maple Street side to let people know where they need to enter.
Voting centers will be open at five locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, and voters may cast ballots at any center they wish. The locations are: the CFSB Center, New Concord Church of Christ, Elm Grove Baptist Church, Hazel Baptist Church and Kirksey Baptist Church. Before the Kentucky General Assembly passed a law last year allowing voting centers, each of the 23 individual precincts had its own polling place, and Faulkner said she plans to place signage at the 18 former poll locations not being used for the primary to inform people who might show up that there will be no voting there. Her office’s phone number will be listed so people can find out the location of the voting centers, but she said the specific locations will not be on the signs. This is so she can use them again in case the Board of Elections changes any of the voting centers in the future.
Faulkner said the new voting machines – which are required by statute to be stored in a secure, undisclosed location – must be ready and certified by April 28. The board decided to set 9 a.m. April 26 as the time for the vendor to come check on the machines.
