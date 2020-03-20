FRANKFORT – Calloway County is slated to receive $22.1 million under the state road budget passed by the House today, according to Rep. Larry Elkins. The road budget now goes to the Senate for its consideration.
“I am extremely pleased to share this news and glad that we were able to get these projects into the road budget,” Elkins said. “Every dollar we spend on roads and infrastructure is an investment in our communities.”
Projects in the community include:
• Major widening of U.S. 641
• Spot improvement on CS-1047
“Our roads are the link between urban and rural, manufacturer and market,” Elkins said. “They support manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture and now more than ever we need to ensure they are safe.”
Kentucky state road funds are raised through the motor fuels tax (commonly called the gas tax), motor vehicle usage tax, vehicle and boat registration, motor vehicle operator’s licenses, tolls, and interest.
Legislators are meeting for the final days of the 2020 Regular Session to finish work on several priority measures – including the road plan and the state budget. Legislative leadership announced earlier this week that they believe the legislature must fulfill that obligation to the people of Kentucky. However, they have put in place a number of safety procedures based on the recommendations of public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While this is a departure from business as usual, they are taking every step possible to use available technology to ensure transparency and accessibility.
