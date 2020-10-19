MURRAY — Thursday, Calloway County resident Lestel Elkins celebrated his 100th birthday.
It came with the usual things. There was a cake, and many members of his family were involved, particularly for dinner that evening at Murray’s Sirloin Stockade restaurant.
And yes, there were stories, including the one about how he spent 14 months in the South Pacific in a place where his life could have easily ended, well ahead of Thursday’s milestone day. Not only did he serve the United States Army in World War II, but his most harrowing days in the war came after it had officially been declared over.
“Where I was, it went on for a few months after that,” Elkins said of his time spent in the Philippine Islands where Japanese troops were still battling as if their lives depended on it, and, as the Allies discovered the hard way, to their deaths. “The thing was you couldn’t make them believe it.”
Therefore, Elkins, a tank driver for the Army, had to continue to do the job for which he was trained. He had to drive the tank, and fire its big gun, in hopes of weakening entrenched Japanese positions in the Philippine mountains.
“Yes, we blew up those mountains. They were way up in there,” he said, remembering the uncertainty he and his fellow soldiers from the Allied nations were feeling against people whose philosophy was to never surrender, even if that was probably the best policy.
“You just wondered what was going to happen to you. I really don’t know how long it went on, a few months I suppose. But you didn’t know if you were going to make it or if you weren’t.”
“Daddy has talked a lot about how that was the worst part of it, the not knowing if he was going to make it back home (to the Faxon community east of Murray) or not,” said Elkins’ youngest daughter, Deborah Grogan. “He said that was how it was for all of them over there. You can’t imagine what that had to be like.”
Eventually, though, word did reach the Japanese forces that, in fact, the war was over, at least where Elkins and his fellow Allies found themselves. Their own foreign affairs minister, Mamoru Shigemitsu, had signed the surrender documents on the USS Missouri battleship in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945. Yet, for many years after that, Japanese solders continued fighting in other parts of the South Pacific, some not knowing the war was over until the 1970s. Communication lines being cut was seen as a big reason for this.
Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the opposing forces finally did drop their weapons, allowing Elkins to come back home, to Calloway County.
“A big reason he didn’t go until the end of the war was because he was married, had a child and he farmed,” Grogan said. “If I understand it right, that held him back (from entering the military) for a while. One of the big things with that was, with farming, the country needed people for its food supply, so they tried to keep farmers home as long as they could.”
Farming has always been a big part of Elkins’ life and that is still true today. One look at his birthday cake from Thursday is testament to that.
At the bottom of the white cake is a field of green with several reddish-orange dots. That represented his love for growing tomatoes. He oversaw 128 individual plants this year.
“He has always loved to give those away to people,” Grogan said. “He’s got a nephew that likes to make juice from fruits and vegetables and I’d say they probably can make 150 quarts a year from all of those tomatoes.”
“People in Murray like to get those,” Elkins said. “Doctors are among them.”
Grogan said that she believes a big reason her father has reached 100 is the fact that he still is engaged with farming and gardening activities. She said she believes this keeps his body in shape, therefore allowing him to be healthier. He also still lives at home.
“I think people of this age, in general, are cut from a different cloth,” she said. “Think of all the things they’ve lived through! They had to get through the Great Depression, then you think of all of the wars they have seen in their lifetimes. You stop and think about it — World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War and others.”
“They’re called the Greatest Generation for a reason,” said Elkins’ oldest daughter, Judy Overby.
As far as what he believes was the greatest invention created during his life, Elkins said he would probably lean toward how tractors have evolved. However, Elkins said he remembers that, upon returning from the war in the mid-1940s, it was still the old-fashioned way of doing things in the fields that he embraced, not only for work, but also a chance to get away from what he had experienced half a world away.
“I was still driving mules back then,” he said of the practice of guiding a team of mules, who would pull a plow across the land to prepare it for planting. “Now, you had to be careful with those mules, and the same was true with cows too. They could kick.
“We didn’t see (a tractor) back then. I’d guess it might have been a couple of years (after the war) that I might have used one. When I finally did want to get one, it was supposed to have rubber (tires) but it still had steel wheels, so I waited a little longer I guess. “
Helping celebrate No. 100 Thursday were several of Elkins’ four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
